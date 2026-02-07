Townsend’s position was already under intense scrutiny after a poor autumn campaign. Picture: Getty

By Frankie Elliott

Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend has played down reports he will step down following his side's disastrous start to their Six Nation campaign.

Pressuring is mounting on the 52-year-old after the Scots lost 18-15 to Italy in a rain-soaked Rome, all but ending their hopes of contending for the championship. Townsend's position was already under intense scrutiny after a poor autumn campaign and his contentious decision to take on a part-time consultancy role with Red Bull.

Scotland lost 18-15 to Italy in the pouring rain, all but ending their hopes of contending for the championship. Picture: Getty

Reports have also been circulating in recent days that Townsend had agreed to join Newcastle upon expiry of his Scotland contract following the World Cup next year. However, he said at his post-match press conference in Stadio Olimpico that his focus was on preparing the team for next Saturday’s Calcutta Cup showdown with England at Murrayfield. Asked if he still had the appetite to soldier on, Townsend said: "Absolutely, we’ve got a game in seven days’ time. "We’ve got a game to review, a selection to be put together and how we improve today is all we’re thinking about as a coaching group. "It’s very tough when you lose but when you’ve got a game around the corner, your focus has to be on that. "How do we make sure we put on a training session (and have) a team that goes out there and gives our supporters a victory? That’s all we’re motivated by." Asked to clarify if he still expected to be in charge for the clash with England, Townsend said: “Well, I want to be, that’s my job so, yeah, that’s what I’m focused on." Townsend flatly denied that speculation that he was set to take charge of Newcastle next year had any bearing on his side’s performance in Rome.

The fired-up Azzurri raced into a 12-point lead within 14 minutes through tries from Louis Lynagh and Tommaso Menoncello. Picture: Getty