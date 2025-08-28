Tempers boiled over during the pair's second-round match at Flushing Meadows. Picture: Getty

By Frankie Elliott

American tennis player Taylor Townsend has claimed Jelena Ostapenko told her she has "no class" and "no education" during a fiery post-match exchange at the US Open.

Tempers boiled over during the pair's second round match at Flushing Meadows, culminating in a finger-pointing row at the side of the court following Townsend's 7-5 6-1 victory. Ostapenko accused her opponent, 29, of not apologising after a net cord went in her favour and the former French Open champion let her feelings known during a frosty handshake at the net. Asked about the exchange during her on-court interview, Townsend said: "She told me I have no class, I have no education and to see what happens when we get outside the US. I'm looking forward to it. I beat her in Canada outside the US so let's see what else she has to say. "It's competition, people get upset when they lose and some people say bad things."

Taylor Townsend and Jelena Ostapenko got in a heated interaction after their second round match at the US Open.



Townsend is on to the third round. pic.twitter.com/cOIYzoyfmG — ESPN (@espn) August 27, 2025

Ostapenko, 28, left the court to a chorus of boos and later accused her opponent of being "disrespectful" and criticised her conduct during the warm-up. On-court microphones picked up Townsend telling the 25th seed to "take the L [loss]" at the end of the match, before the world number one doubles player whipped up her home crowd into a frenzy by wildly celebrating with them. In a now-deleted social media post, Ostapenko said: "She was very disrespectful as she had a net ball in a very deciding moment and didn't say sorry, but her answer was that she doesn't have to say sorry at all. "If she plays in her homeland, it doesn't mean that she can behave and do whatever she wants." Later in Townsend's press conference, she was asked if there were racial undertones to the Latvian's on-court remarks, to which she responded: "I'm very proud as a black woman being out here representing myself and representing us and our culture.

Townsend whipped her home crowd into a frenzy with wild celebrations. Picture: Getty