The survey found 1 in 5 girls reported experiencing persistent unwanted messages, including threats to share naked pictures of them, which had been sent privately. Picture: Getty

By Fraser Knight

Almost a third of teenagers say they don’t believe young girls when they report abuse by boys, according to a leading children’s charity.

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Barnardo's says misogyny has become “part of the background noise of growing up” as research found 1 in 7 children aged 13-15 have been asked to send a sexualised image of themselves online. The survey found 1 in 5 girls reported experiencing persistent unwanted messages, including threats to share naked pictures of them, which had been sent privately. But the charity warned that victims of abuse are going unheard, telling LBC that online influencers and damaging algorithms have normalised a view that girls lie. Amelia Barlow, from Barnardo's, said: “We know that influencers, popular in the manosphere, are perpetuating really toxic and rigid notions of how men should behave and the myth that false accusations are made against boys all the time. “That drip feed of information is trickling down into the real world. Read more: Elon Musk must urgently deal with Grok being used to create deepfake nudes, says tech secretary Read more: Get ready for the AI crimewave: Deepfakes, sextortion and child abuse are only the beginning

A survey found 1 in 5 girls reported experiencing persistent unwanted messages. Picture: Getty

“Kids are seeing this from a really young age - the trad wife content, the manosphere content - and that's then translating into school corridors and how young people are treating each other. “Misogyny is everywhere and we've got reports of girls being scared to go to school, being followed and harassed in public and avoiding parts of buses due to sexualised comments.” The revelation comes as a public consultation closed on Tuesday asking how to better protect young people online. The Prime Minister is considering an Australian-style social media ban for under 16s after meeting bereaved parents in Downing Street. He said: “The question now is not whether we do something. We are going to act, I’m very clear this needs to be something that is a game changer. The question is now only what we do, and we will be decisive.” Labour Party Chair Anna Turley told LBC “everything is on the table”. Having asked 4,000 teenagers, Barnardo's says 59% of teenage boys report feeling pressure to ‘act tough’ and hide emotions, because of what they see online.

'We know that influencers, popular in the manosphere, are perpetuating really toxic and rigid notions of how men should behave'. Picture: Alamy