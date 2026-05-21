Prime Minister has been branded 'toxic' by a Labour MP. Picture: Getty

By Mike Hughes

A former Labour politician has called on Sir Keir Starmer to be replaced, telling LBC he knows "virtually no-one who has confidence" in the Prime Minister.

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Alun Davies, a former Welsh Government minister and Senedd member, has launched a blistering broadside on UK and Welsh Labour, two weeks on from the party's catastrophic local and devolved election results. In an exclusive interview, marking a fortnight since Labour lost their first election in Wales in a century, Mr Davies told LBC the Prime Minister's name was "toxic" on the doorstep during the campaign. "People were angry. There's absolutely no doubt about it. People were angry, not just frustrated. "People will be frustrated about different things, but this was an anger, a visceral anger towards the Labour Party. "It was mainly aimed at the Labour Party in London." Mr Davies, who previously served in various ministerial roles, had been the Member of the Senedd (MS) for Blaenau Gwent for 15-years before he lost his seat earlier this month. Read more: Starmer takes Zelenskyy call after UK accused of turning back on Ukraine as Russian oil sanctions lifted Read more: Prime Minister confirms he will back 'leadership rival' Andy Burnham in Makerfield by-election

Alun Davies. Picture: Senedd Cymru)

His previous constituency was once a staunch Labour heartland but returned Plaid Cymru and Reform UK politicians in May's recent poll. Labour were wiped out. "A lot of the people were saying 'you've made a mess of it'", Mr Davies said. "I can't describe to you the number of times that Winter Fuel Payments came up on the doorstep. "You can explain that the decision was taken elsewhere and that it's not relevant to this election, but people had this anger that a Labour government would do that to groups of vulnerable people in our communities and in our society. "And people, quite rightly so, wanted to exercise that anger." Mr Davies is now backing Andy Burnham to replace Sir Keir as leader.

Andy Burnham, Mayor of Greater Manchester. Picture: Getty