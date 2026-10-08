If you were buying a period-tracking app, a hormone treatment for menopause, or even a new bra, would you want women involved in the product and the overall experience?

Of course you would.

Women understand women; it’s that simple. Lived experience is something you can never study in the same way that you can live through it. Women understand gender nuances that come with being a woman, good and bad, and crucially, they know how to prevent gender bias from subconsciously being fed into technology.

Women and diversity in tech isn’t a nice-to-have - it’s a risk to overlook. Women don’t just make up the diversity numbers; they represent over half of the population and bring a perspective men simply can’t.

Looking back at tech fails, early versions of prominent health apps omitted basic physiological tracking features like menstrual cycle monitoring, reflecting a tech design process that treated male biology as the default while overlooking women's specific health needs.

In developing early automated facial analysis and recognition software, tech giants like IBM, Microsoft, and Megvii built systems that were highly accurate for lighter-skinned men but failed drastically for darker-skinned women. Research by Joy Buolamwini showed that because engineering teams and training datasets lacked diverse women, error rates for women of colour skyrocketed to nearly 35%, making the commercial software unreliable and ethically compromised. The team behind the tech wasn’t diverse enough.

These are really expensive mistakes to make, and yet the industry doesn’t seem to be quite grasping it - as women continue to leave the tech industry twice as fast as men. This steady exodus creates a devastating economic drain, with approximately 40,000 to 60,000 women leaving their tech and digital roles each year, either exiting the industry altogether or moving to a new tech employer.

An estimated £1.4 billion to £2.2 billion is lost every year due to women leaving the industry, plus another £640 million to £1.3 billion is squandered from the churn of women switching employers for a new tech role. Today, only about 20% of UK tech workers are women, which is a stark imbalance that compounds the impact of every lost career.

There’s often an assumption that caregiving is the problem (and therefore isn’t easily solvable), but in our survey of more than 500 mid- to senior-level women in tech, a lack of advancement opportunity was cited as the primary driver for leaving. This was followed closely by lack of recognition, inadequate pay, dissatisfaction with company culture and working conditions and absence of role models or a supportive network, which hampers advancement. Caregiving was the primary driver in just 3% of cases in our survey.

Women leaving tech take with them years of knowledge, skills and experience that could help shape teams for the future. This disconnect is particularly worrying as AI transforms roles and skills at speed. The way we use technology is constantly evolving. If women aren’t a key part of those conversations, we risk creating a wealth of technology that doesn’t understand or reflect half of the population.

Companies don’t just need the best tools; they need the most dynamic teams, and that means retaining top female talent. Studies consistently show that companies with higher gender diversity on their teams and in leadership positions outperform their competitors in profitability and productivity.

Diverse teams bring a wider range of experiences and viewpoints, often leading to more creative problem-solving and products that serve all users. Increasing female representation isn’t just important for ensuring tech is built with all users in mind; it also helps close gender pay gaps and empowers women economically.

Without deep organisational redesign, the UK will keep falling behind. Organisations must start opening their eyes to the real reasons women are leaving tech roles in droves and stop relying on out-of-date assumptions. Without this shift, there’s no real drive to move away from inflexible policies and procedures and shift towards a structure that rewards and supports talented women.

Women are already building the skills; now employers must build the systems women need and rethink how they support and sustain female talent. Until then, it will continue to be 404: Women Not Found.

____________________

Dr Vanessa Vallely OBE is the author of 404: Women Not Found.

LBC Opinion provides a platform for diverse opinions on current affairs and matters of public interest.

The views expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official LBC position.

To contact us email opinion@lbc.co.uk