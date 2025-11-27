A manipulative offender who strangled and imprisoned his former partner against her will has been locked up - as the UK marks White Ribbon week.

Detectives began an investigation into Tracy Hercules after the victim courageously told police what had happened.

Hercules, 27, was found to have engaged in controlling behaviour towards the young woman over a period of almost 18 months, between July 2023 and November 2024.

This included threatening to commit suicide while blaming her, damaging her property, incessantly ringing and messaging her and family members and threatening to disclose intimate images of her.

On one occasion, the victim asked Hercules to leave her home in Radford, Nottingham, as she was going out.

Following an argument, Hercules strangled the woman and refused to let her leave. She required hospital treatment and told police what had happened.

Hercules, of no fixed abode, was jailed for a total of four and-a-half years - with an additional two years on licence upon his release - at Nottingham Crown Court on Thursday.

He was found guilty of engaging in controlling and coercive behaviour, intentional strangulation and false imprisonment.