'Highly manipulative' man who strangled and imprisoned ex-girlfriend jailed
A manipulative offender who strangled and imprisoned his former partner against her will has been locked up - as the UK marks White Ribbon week.
Detectives began an investigation into Tracy Hercules after the victim courageously told police what had happened.
Hercules, 27, was found to have engaged in controlling behaviour towards the young woman over a period of almost 18 months, between July 2023 and November 2024.
This included threatening to commit suicide while blaming her, damaging her property, incessantly ringing and messaging her and family members and threatening to disclose intimate images of her.
On one occasion, the victim asked Hercules to leave her home in Radford, Nottingham, as she was going out.
Following an argument, Hercules strangled the woman and refused to let her leave. She required hospital treatment and told police what had happened.
Hercules, of no fixed abode, was jailed for a total of four and-a-half years - with an additional two years on licence upon his release - at Nottingham Crown Court on Thursday.
He was found guilty of engaging in controlling and coercive behaviour, intentional strangulation and false imprisonment.
'Highly manipulative'
Detective Constable Martine Smith, of Nottinghamshire Police, said:“Hercules is highly manipulative and sought to blame the victim at every turn.
“He denied the offences and forced the woman to go through a crown court trial, all while showing no remorse for what he had put her through.
“I would like to express my thanks to the victim for the bravery she has shown when speaking to officers and throughout the court proceedings.
“She previously described herself as ‘confident and bubbly’, but we know Hercules’ offending has had a profound impact upon her.
"He is now behind bars for an extended period and I hope this outcome in court can help her regain this previous confidence and move on with her life.
“I also hope this case provides reassurance to others who are suffering, that although the steps to come forward can appear difficult, you will be listened to, helped and kept safe.
“Police are here to help you and are waiting for your call. If you or anyone else is in danger, please call 999 immediately, and we will come to your aid.
“There are many other ways to come forward, and if you feel more comfortable seeking support from another organisation such as a charity or a school, then please speak up as early as you can, to whoever you can.
“We will not tolerate violence against women and girls and this latest sentencing should send a very clear message to those who think they can get away with this sort of behaviour behind closed doors.”