Martin Daly has been dubbed Britain's best tradesman. Picture: Instagram

By Jacob Paul

A man dubbed the UK’s ‘best tradesman’ has left the country for Switzerland as Labour’s budgets, saying the Government’s tax-raising measures are bad for business.

Award-winning builder Martin Daly says a lack of funding for apprenticeships and too much red tape in the house-building sector are factors that have driven him out of Britain. The business owner, 30, is also furious at chancellor Rachel Reeves' decision to hike NI employer contributions, which means he is not able to employ as many workers as he would like to, including apprentices. Mr Daly believes these policies are sending Britain in a direction that's bad for business. "They were definitely the tipping points. I want to grow my business and help younger generations but I now just can't afford to take them on," he told the Daily Mail. Mr Daly, who runs MD Builders in Motherwell and was recently crowned Screwfix Top Tradesperson for 2025, warned more Brits will flock to countries like Switzerland, the United Arab Emirates and Australia. He claims these countries offer better financial incentives - particularly for young people.

Martin Daly is leaving the UK for Switzerland. Picture: Instagram

“The government seem to be funding everything apart from actual youth and that's going to come back to bite us - but in the years ahead, there's going to be no one here. “There needs to be more funding - Australia gives apprentices money to help them. “Unless we focus more on youth, they're all going to leave. Working closely with lots coming through, many want to go - they're going to Dubai, to Australia, governments that are trying to help you. Why aren't we doing similar here?" "There needs to be funding otherwise there's going to be no one left here to do the building we need.” He also lashed out at all the “red tape” increasing his overheads in the construction sector. The Labour government has set a target of building 1.5 million new homes by the end of the Parliament - but there are concerns within the industry that this could be missed. Housebuilding and commercial work slumped to its deepest level since the early Covid pandemic at the end of 2025. Builders surveyed indicated that confidence among their clients remained fragile and less demand had resulted in smaller workloads at the end of the year. The number of UK construction workers also fell to two million in the third quarter of last year, the lowest for 25 years. Writing for LBC Opinion in December, Robbie Blackhurst, Director of Black Capital Group, said measures announced in Reeves’ budget left “firms to navigate uncertainty with no real long-term support.”

Chancellor Rachel Reeves raised employers' NI contributions in one of her budgets. Picture: Getty