Our country’s economic engine runs on the skills of its tradespeople - the electricians, plumbers, builders, and decorators who maintain our homes and construct our future.

Yet, this vital sector is struggling, not for lack of work, but for lack of talent.

Recent Checkatrade research paints a stark picture: a staggering 71% of tradespeople tell us they are actively struggling to grow their business because they simply cannot find the right recruits. When asked what the main barrier is to hiring an apprentice, the answer is overwhelmingly clear: cost.

For small and medium-sized firms, the financial burden of part-funding an apprenticeship has often been the immovable roadblock.

This is why the recent announcement around making apprenticeships for under-25s entirely free for SMEs is such a welcome and practical step forward.

It directly addresses the core constraint that a third of our members worry about, making it easier for ambitious owners to expand their teams and invest in the next generation.

This commitment, coupled with the vital pathway offered by the Youth Employment Guarantee, ensures young people, particularly those who have been out of work, can take the first crucial step towards a secure and rewarding career.

But while we celebrate this initial success, we cannot afford to stop here. The next 12 months must be defined by creating the conditions the sector needs to move forward and by removing friction.

From our point of view, confidence is the key ingredient. Tradespeople need a clear direction that boosts demand and allows them to invest in their capacity to deliver.

Government can generate this confidence by prioritising the reform of planning rules. Making it easier for households to extend, upgrade, and decarbonise their homes can unlock significant, sustainable demand.

This allows firms to look ahead, safe in the knowledge that the investment they make today in training a new apprentice will be rewarded with surefire work tomorrow.

Our tradespeople are ready to deliver the green upgrades the UK needs, but they require the market certainty that regulatory reform provides.

Beyond skills, the government should address the everyday pressures that act as major brakes on growth. First, we need a simpler, more coherent tax system.

Navigating complex reliefs drains time and capital that should be spent on growth and training. Second, late payments remain a huge issue, stifling cash flow for small firms; we need measures that actively shift the culture towards paying on time.

Finally, the real-world risk of tool theft continues to hit small businesses hard. Stronger deterrents and practical protections are needed to show that the Government truly recognises the vulnerability of tradespeople.

If the Government commits to a clear, multi-pronged approach - one that simplifies their administrative burden, unlocks demand through smart policy, and tackles crime and late payments - skilled tradespeople will deliver.

They are ready to build the infrastructure, upgrades, and homes the UK needs. We just need the conditions to get on with the job.