Police were called at 9.20pm on Saturday to reports of a collision on Trafalgar Square by the junction of Spring Gardens, the Metropolitan Police said.

A pedestrian, who is in her 40s, sustained life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital, where she remains.

Read More: Manhunt launched after man shot in his car while suspect 'fled on bike'

Read More: Counter Terror officers join investigation as seven injured after car hits pedestrians in Derby

Her next-of-kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

The rider of the motorcycle fled the scene and remains outstanding, the force added.

Detectives are urging anyone who witnessed the collision, may have dashcam footage or has any information about the rider to call 020 7175 0754 quoting reference 7277/28MAR26.