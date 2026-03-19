The Conservative Leader has supported controversial comments by her Shadow Justice Secretary Nick Timothy.

People perform prayers as they attend an 'Open Iftar' event as part of the 'Ramadan Tent Project' in Trafalgar. Picture: Getty

By Ella Bennett

Kemi Badenoch criticised an Open Iftar event held in Trafalgar Square on Monday, saying it "pushed women to the back" and was "not welcoming".

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The Conservative Party leader has backed her shadow justice secretary, Nick Timothy, who faced criticism for saying "mass ritual prayer in public places is an act of domination" in response to the event. Mrs Badenoch told LBC's Natasha Clark: "I very much back. Nick Timothy, it is important that we have this debate. "I think Trafalgar Square is a wonderful space. I used to work opposite it. People should be able to have religious festivities. However, those need to be within the shared norms and values which we have." She said when Diwali is celebrated in Trafalgar Square, "it's open and welcoming to everyone". "I don't want to see people pushing women to the back in an exclusionary event with the Mayor of London sitting in the middle of it," she said of the Open Iftar event. Read more: Cyprus' president calls for ‘frank discussion’ on future of ‘colonial’ UK bases Read more: ‘It’s flat-out prejudice': Minister demands Tory MP is sacked for branding Muslim public prayer an ‘act of domination'

Too many are too polite to say this.



But mass ritual prayer in public places is an act of domination.



The adhan - which declares there is no god but allah and Muhammad is his messenger - is, when called in a public place, a declaration of domination.



Perform these rituals in… pic.twitter.com/PIfJAgb7Zk — Nick Timothy MP (@NJ_Timothy) March 17, 2026

Mrs Badenoch suggested the event was not a welcome space for women and people of other faiths. "There weren't that many women there anyway," she said. "And it was not something that was welcoming to other people." She added: "The things that we see in Trafalgar Square, you know, the Passion of the Christ, the Valley events, and so many other things, they are open, they are religion saying, come and join us, not keep out. This is just for us. There is a big difference." Approximately 3,000 people were expected to attend the event held by the Ramadan Tent Project. Similar religious gatherings have long taken place in the capital, such as the Jewish celebration of Chanukah and Easter Sunday processions. Sir Keir Starmer used Prime Minister’s Questions to call for Mr Timothy to be sacked, claiming the comments showed the Tories had a “problem with Muslims”, and pressed opposition leader Mrs Badenoch to “denounce” them. At PMQs, he said: “She appointed the shadow justice secretary. He said last night that Muslims praying in public, including the mayor of London, practising his faith, are not welcome. “He described it as an act of domination. Straight from the Islamist playbook. If he was in my team, he’d be gone. It’s utterly appalling. She should denounce his comments and she should sack him.” Mrs Badenoch said Mr Timothy was “defending British values” rather than “abolishing jury trials”, drawing comparisons with Justice Secretary David Lammy.

Community isn’t just where we live, it’s how we look after one another.



Tonight, people of all faiths, races and backgrounds came together in the heart of our capital to break their fasts at Ramadan Tent Project’s Open Iftar.



There’s always a place at the table in this city. pic.twitter.com/Zt5ubJDDRu — Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan (@MayorofLondon) March 16, 2026