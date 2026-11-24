More than 1,000 trucks have been waiting to cross at the Yalama crossing between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan as Trump blockade stifles trade

By Issy Clarke

This is the moment thousands of lorries trying to bring goods into Iran were stuck in a 26-mile traffic jam as Trump's naval blockade throttles trade.

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Shocking footage shows lorries on one of the main highways from China into Iran trapped in standstill traffic, with drivers waiting several days to cross the border. More than 1,000 trucks have been waiting to cross at the Yalama crossing between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan as a US blockade on Iranian ports has disrupted maritime trade. Cargo has instead been forced to travel overland across Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Pakistan, Turkmenistan and Turkey - on land that officials warn can't bear the surging load. Read more: Jet2 cuts winter holiday programme in face of Iran war fuel pressures Read more: Trump says US taking seriously report of possible Iranian dirty bomb plot in Washington

More than 1,000 trucks have been waiting to cross at the Yalama crossing between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan. Picture: Telegram

One Iranian trade official told the Telegraph that "instead of 200 trucks, there are now 1,200" stranded at just one border. Majidreza Hariri, head of the Iran-China chamber of commerce, said the cost of shipping goods overland had more than quadrupled compared to sea transport. Meanwhile, fresh produce can't survive the journey because customs officials in Turkmen and Kazakh will not let it cross the border, leaving it stranded in China.

One Iranian trade official told the Telegraph that "instead of 200 trucks, there are now 1,200" stranded at just one border. Picture: Telegram

Cargo trucks have reportedly been stranded at borders in neighbouring countries, which are facing pressure from the US to restrict the flow of goods to Iran in a bid to heap pressure on Tehran to make concessions to end the conflict. Drivers have reported waiting weeks at the Bazargan crossing with Turkey. One driver, Mohammadreza Shiri, told the Telegraph: “I’ve been driving for 15 years, and I’ve never seen anything like this." He added he had been stuck for five days. His colleague told the paper he had been living in his cab without access to toilets or showers. Food prices in Iran have surged as a result of the blockade, with the rate of inflation rising for the 18th month in a row - leaving households paying roughly 84% compared to last year for the same basket of goods. The average salary is just £2.80, which has not increased at all since the war broke out on February 28.

The US blockade has stopped trade from travelling through the Strait of Hormuz vital waterway. Picture: Associated Press/Alamy

In a bid to curb spiralling costs, Iran has imposed a ban on exports of tomatoes, onions and potatoes “until further notice”. Iranian leadership has directed blame for the shortages towards the US, framing it as a deliberate strategy. “Before, imported goods came by ship. Now they travel a long way to enter the country, and the finished price of goods goes up,” Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said. “Our income has also fallen. Before, we sold oil and now we cannot sell it.”