The AA has estimated 23.4 million car journeys will take place on Friday.

A Friday rush-hour traffic jam is pictured on the M25 London orbital motorway, anti-clockwise lanes near Heathrow Airport, west of London on July 21, 2023. Picture: JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

Roads to popular tourist destinations are expected to become congested as the bank holiday getaway begins.

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The AA has estimated 23.4 million car journeys will take place on Friday. It highlighted likely traffic blackspots to include routes heading towards east coast destinations such as Skegness, the M4 from London towards Wales, and the M6 towards the north-west coast. The RAC expects leisure traffic to peak on Friday and Saturday. The Port of Dover in Kent, which is preparing for 18,000 travellers between Friday and Sunday, warned that the busiest periods each day will be between 6am and about 1pm. Saturday will be the port’s busiest day of the year so far, with more than 8,000 travellers. Read more: Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor faces investigation into ‘sex offences' claims over woman ‘who spent night with him before Palace tour and tea’ Read more: Summer starts here: Reeves slashes VAT on theme park trips and kids' meals

Vehicles queue in a traffic jam on the M5 motorway on October 25, 2024 near Locking. Picture: Anna Barclay/Getty Images

Strike action and engineering work will cause disruption on a number of routes on Britain’s railways. Walkouts by members of the Transport Salaried Staffs’ Association on Friday and Saturday in a dispute over pay will affect West Midlands Railway (WMR) and London Northwestern Railway services. Timetables will be slashed on both days, including no WMT trains after 7pm on Friday or before 7am on Saturday. Network Rail engineering work means parts of key intercity lines will be shut. The East Coast Main Line will be closed between York and Darlington from Saturday through to Monday. Buses will replace trains between Newport and Bristol Parkway from Saturday for two weeks. There will be no Thameslink services through central London between Saturday and Monday, affecting services to Gatwick and Luton airports.

People enjoying Playa Dorada beach, Lanzarote. Picture: Alamy