The amount of people in the UK visiting a number of popular pornography sites has decreased since enhanced age verification rules came into place, new figures suggest.

According to data from Similarweb, a digital market intelligence company, daily visits to Pornhub, the UK’s most used porn site, fell from 3.6 million on July 24, the day before age verification rules were introduced, to 1.9 million on August 8 - a drop of 47%.

Visits to popular sites XVideos and xHamster fell 47% and 39% over the same period.

Pornhub said: "As we’ve seen in many jurisdictions around the world, there is often a drop in traffic for compliant sites and an increase in traffic for non-compliant sites."

