Former boxing world champion Ricky Hatton died from hanging, according to a provisional cause of death given at the opening of his inquest at Stockport Coroner’s Court.

“As a family we are trying to take each day at a time.”

“There’s a lot of comfort to take form that. It has been very up and down really.

As the inquest into his death opened, his son Campbell Hatton said: “It’s been unbelievable to see the amount of love everyone had for my dad.

Liam Gallagher, Tyson Fury and Wayne Rooney were among the mourners at his funeral service at Manchester Cathedral.

His funeral last Friday drew enormous crowds in the centre of Manchester.

Ricky ‘The Hitman’ Hatton was found dead at his home in Gee Cross, Hyde on September 14. Police said there were no suspicious circumstances.

Coroner Alison Mutch sent her condolences as the inquest began today.

She gave Ricky's full name as Richard John Hatton, plus his address and date of birth.

The court was told Ricky was found ‘unresponsive’ at his home and a provisional cause of death was given as ‘hanging’.

Ricky was found by his long-time manager and friend Paul Speak. Ricky's family members did not attend.

The hearing, which took less than five minutes, heard that Hatton was last seen alive by family members on September 12.

He 'appeared well', coroner's officer Alison Catlow told the hearing.

Hatton - who lived alone - failed to attend an event at which he had been expected the following day.

On the morning of September 14 Mr Speak arrived at Ricky’s house to take him for a flight but he was found ‘unresponsive’ with a ‘ligature’ around his neck.

Mr Speak was at the hearing today on behalf of Ricky’s family.

A full inquest will be held on March 20 next year.

Hatton's death left his family heartbroken and his army of fans stunned.

A proud Mancunian and avid Manchester City supporter, tributes poured in from across the world of boxing and the wider sporting community.

Likeable, humble and a joker, Hatton, also known as "The Hitman", was regarded as a "People's Champion" and adored by thousands of fans.

His all-action fighting style and down-to-earth demeanour made him one of the most popular fighters on both sides of the Atlantic.

Hatton's family insisted the former world champion was "in a good place", a doting father and grandfather, who had plans for the future including his bags packed for a comeback fight in Dubai in December.

But Hatton had also been candid about his mental health struggles with drink and drugs and past suicide attempts after he retired from the ring for a second time following an ill-advised comeback in 2012.

His death sparked a debate over whether enough is done to help sporting stars after retirement.

Sports promoter Barry Hearn said all sports bodies and the Government need to look at the issue for athletes who no longer live under the spotlight, calling on everyone to help "in our own small way where we can".

Last week, celebrities including Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher, former England and Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney and his wife Coleen, and boxers Tyson and Tommy Fury attended a memorial service at Manchester Cathedral.

The service was played to the crowds outside the cathedral and Hatton's son Campbell, who followed his father into the boxing ring, paid tribute, saying: "I can't explain how much I'm going to miss you, dad, and that we won't be making any new memories - but the ones we did I will cherish forever."

Hatton's daughters Fearne, 12, and Millie, 13, also gave emotional tributes to their father, speaking of their pride and love for him.

Parents Ray and Carol said that while to his fans he was a world beater, to them he was simply their son, Richard, their "little champ".

Hatton won the IBF world welterweight title in his home city in June 2005 with victory over Kostya Tszyu. He went on to fight Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao in the United States.

For confidential support call the Samaritans on 116123 or visit a local Samaritans branch, see www.samaritans.org for details