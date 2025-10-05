Over 30,000 homes in north Scotland remain without power going into Sunday morning, following collapsed buildings and one dead as the storm tails off.

A building collapses in Glasgow as Storm Amy barrels across the UK. Picture: Alamy

By Poppy Jacobs

As Storm Amy slowly pulls away, tens of thousands of homes remain without power as rail service disruptions continue across the country.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Tens of thousands of homes remain without power and weather warnings of high winds remain in place in some areas as Storm Amy slowly pulls away. Disruption to rail services is expected to continue into Sunday as work continues to repair damage from the storm that swept in on Friday. Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN), the distribution network operator for the north of Scotland, said 34,000 customers remained without power due to the storm as of 8.30pm on Saturday. Their efforts so far have seen almost 50,000 customers reconnected, with hundreds of tree cutters and engineers clearing routes to reach network damage and carrying out repairs. This work is expected to continue from first light on Sunday despite a yellow warning of wind remaining in place for the east and north east of Scotland, Orkney and Shetland. The warning is expected to last until midday on Sunday. The efforts follow significant disruption from Storm Amy, including the collapse of a building onto a car on a busy Glasgow street on Friday. Read more: Police arrest 493 people at pro-Palestine protest after organisers refused to call it off Read more: Prince William ‘deeply proud’ of 'heroes of our times' Earthshot Prize finalists

A car in a flooded carpark in Galway. Storm Amy brought damaging winds to Ireland, with every county under weather warnings on Friday. Picture: Alamy

The Met Office said: "Gusts of 60 to 70 mph are possible through the early hours, especially in more exposed areas. “Winds should generally ease from the west through the morning although (they) will remain strong over, and to the lee of, mountains for some time afterwards.” It comes after the Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for wind covering the whole of the UK on Saturday, while an amber weather warning of “damaging” winds was in force in northern Scotland until 9pm that day. The Met Office said wind gusts reached 96mph across northern Scotland on Saturday, where Cassley saw 84.6mm of rain fall in 24 hours. Weather warnings were also in place across much of the country on Friday when the storm first hit. Nik Wheeler, SSEN’s head of customer operations for the north of Scotland, said: “I want to reassure our customers that every resource at our disposal is being directed at the reconnection operation, and our efforts to ensure people are kept well informed and looked after while these essential repairs are carried out. ”The storm also caused transport disruption with ferries cancelled, flights affected and roads and railway lines blocked by fallen trees.

A fallen tree completely blocks one of Derry's busiest roads, Buncrana Road, during Storm Amy. Picture: Alamy