By Jacob Paul

Rail chiefs could face up to two years in prison for using unqualified lawyers to prosecute alleged ticket fare dodgers, it has emerged.

Company bosses have been warned they may be “criminally liable” for letting non-lawyers act as court prosecutors against rail travellers accused of not paying the correct fare. The offence carries a prison sentence of up to two years or a £5,000 fine. It means thousands of criminal cases passengers faced before April 2016 could be erased as “they were instituted unlawfully”, an internal Department for Transport memo seen by the Telegraph has revealed. Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander has warned rail bosses that “any [ticket] enforcement must be proportionate and not punish those making genuine mistakes”. She said in a letter published by the government on Wednesday that rail companies must stop using “lay prosecutors” in fare evasion cases. Read more: Hit the buffers: Government u-turn as plan to close train station ticket offices ditched Read more: Vigilante Tube passengers face arrest over 'assault' of mentally ill naked man on the Tube

These are staff with no formal legal training as solicitors or barristers. Ms Alexander also accepted “in full” a report recommending an overhaul of the train ticketing system. It recommends focusing on “better passenger education” rather than prosecution for honest mistakes. “My officials wrote to all operators in June on the specific issue of lay prosecutors,” her letter read. It adds: “It is your responsibility to ensure that you are adequately protecting revenue in a cost effective but lawful way, and where it is appropriate, you should continue using prosecutions as part of a robust and proportionate revenue protection strategy. “However, as ‘good’ and ‘efficient’ operators, we would not expect you to use lay prosecutors to present cases in court and carry out other regulated legal activities until you are confident that it is lawful to do so, having taken advice as appropriate.”

