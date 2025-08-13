Train bosses risk jail for using unqualified lawyers to prosecute ticket fare dodgers
Rail chiefs could face up to two years in prison for using unqualified lawyers to prosecute alleged ticket fare dodgers, it has emerged.
Company bosses have been warned they may be “criminally liable” for letting non-lawyers act as court prosecutors against rail travellers accused of not paying the correct fare.
The offence carries a prison sentence of up to two years or a £5,000 fine.
It means thousands of criminal cases passengers faced before April 2016 could be erased as “they were instituted unlawfully”, an internal Department for Transport memo seen by the Telegraph has revealed.
Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander has warned rail bosses that “any [ticket] enforcement must be proportionate and not punish those making genuine mistakes”.
She said in a letter published by the government on Wednesday that rail companies must stop using “lay prosecutors” in fare evasion cases.
These are staff with no formal legal training as solicitors or barristers.
Ms Alexander also accepted “in full” a report recommending an overhaul of the train ticketing system.
It recommends focusing on “better passenger education” rather than prosecution for honest mistakes.
“My officials wrote to all operators in June on the specific issue of lay prosecutors,” her letter read.
It adds: “It is your responsibility to ensure that you are adequately protecting revenue in a cost effective but lawful way, and where it is appropriate, you should continue using prosecutions as part of a robust and proportionate revenue protection strategy.
“However, as ‘good’ and ‘efficient’ operators, we would not expect you to use lay prosecutors to present cases in court and carry out other regulated legal activities until you are confident that it is lawful to do so, having taken advice as appropriate.”
Rail chiefs are not yet aware of how many convictions will have to be erased, or how much they will have to pay back in wrongly paid fines, compensation and legal costs.
Using lay prosecutors in fare evasion cases has previously broken the law, an internal DfT legal guidance has revealed.
The guidance reads: “There is a statutory defence that the accused ‘did not know, and could not reasonably have been expected to know, that the offence was being committed.’
“The defence becomes less likely to be available with each passing day and in particular each passing day subsequent to legal advice being given.”
“Consideration will need to be given to the criminal liability of individual lay prosecutors, the TOCs and the individual liability of TOC directors under the relevant provisions.”
Some firms have raked in millions after recovering fares from rail dodgers.
South Western Railway, which believes that fare dodgers cost it £40 million a year, recovered £3.4 million from fare dodgers over the course of a year in 2024.
Meanwhile, hundreds of alleged ticket fare dodgers have already had penalties quashed after being prosecuted unlawfully via the controversial single justice procedure (SJP).
This allows magistrates to rule on minor offences without defendants appearing in court – but it was being unlawfully used in alleged fare-dodging cases.
In 2022, engineering graduate Sam Williamson was threatened with court action after he was accused of underpaying his fare by £1.90.
The Office of Rail and Road (ORR) said in response the UK’s fare system was "complex" adding that rail companies must stop taking "disproportionate action" against passengers.
ORR strategy director Stephanie Tobyn said law and enforcement around ticketing is "increasingly complex and appears weighted towards industry, leaving some passengers who make innocent errors vulnerable to disproportionate outcomes".
But she "fare evasion remains a significant problem, and rigorous action should be taken against those who intentionally seek to defraud the railway".