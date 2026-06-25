One dead and child in life-threatening condition after train collides with car at level crossing
No other injuries have been reported by passengers on the train
One person has been killed and a child is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after a train hit a car at a level crossing, police said.
Listen to this article
British Transport Police (BTP) said the incident happened shortly before 8.50am on Thursday at the level crossing in Houghton, Lancashire.
Fire crews and ambulances were called to scene with BTP.
Two people were in the car, and one was pronounced dead at the scene; the other was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, BTP said.
No other injuries were reported from passengers on the train.
Read more: Don’t take the train to the beach during heatwave, train firm warns passengers
Read more: Ten people rushed to hospital due to the heat after being stuck on motorway for 8hrs due to major crash
A BTP spokesman said: “We are currently on scene at a level crossing in Houghton, Lancashire, following reports at 8.50am today that a train had struck a car.
“Paramedics and the fire service are also in attendance. Two people were in the car and sadly one was pronounced dead the scene, the other is being taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
“There have been no other injuries reported from passengers on the train at this time.
“Inquiries to establish the full circumstances of this incident are ongoing, and anyone who witnessed what happened who hasn’t already spoken to police is asked to text 61016 quoting reference 152 of 25 June.”