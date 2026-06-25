One person has been killed and a child is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after a train hit a car at a level crossing, police said.

British Transport Police (BTP) said the incident happened shortly before 8.50am on Thursday at the level crossing in Houghton, Lancashire.

Fire crews and ambulances were called to scene with BTP.

Two people were in the car, and one was pronounced dead at the scene; the other was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, BTP said.

No other injuries were reported from passengers on the train.

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