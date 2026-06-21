The train driver who was killed in a fatal crash in Bedford has been named as 60-year-old Shaun Burton.

The collision, which left 100 injured, involved two East Midlands Railway trains – with one smashing into the back of the other on the same line shortly after 5pm on Friday.

British Transport Police said more than 80 people were treated in hospital and as of Saturday morning, 28 remained in hospital.

In a statement shared on Sunday, Shaun's family paid tribute to him.

They said: "We are devastated by his loss. Our thoughts are also with those affected by this incident."