Train driver, 60, killed in Bedford crash which left 100 others injured named and pictured - as family pay tribute
The train driver who was killed in a fatal crash in Bedford has been named as 60-year-old Shaun Burton.
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The collision, which left 100 injured, involved two East Midlands Railway trains – with one smashing into the back of the other on the same line shortly after 5pm on Friday.
British Transport Police said more than 80 people were treated in hospital and as of Saturday morning, 28 remained in hospital.
In a statement shared on Sunday, Shaun's family paid tribute to him.
They said: "We are devastated by his loss. Our thoughts are also with those affected by this incident."
Experts are continuing to investigate the cause of the fatal incident.
Earlier today, it was announced rail services will be disrupted until June 28 while a “complex recovery operation” begins to remove the damaged trains and carriages.
The Rail Accident Investigation Branch (RAIB) said on Saturday that its inspectors continued to gather evidence at the scene.
“RAIB will conduct a full, independent safety investigation into this tragic accident.
"We will provide a further update in the coming days once we know more.”
King Charles said he was "greatly saddened" by the incident and was staying across developments.
A Buckingham Palace spokesperson said: “His Majesty is greatly saddened by the rail crash in Bedford yesterday evening and is being kept regularly updated on developments.
“His thoughts and sympathies are with the family of the deceased and with all those injured or affected by such a tragic incident.”