At least four killed and dozens injured in train crash in Egypt
A passenger train crashed into the back of another passenger train.
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At least four people have died and dozens have been left injured after two passenger trains collided in Egypt.
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One of the people killed has been identified as the driver of one of the trains, according to Egypt's health ministry.
The ministry said the two passenger trains crashed some 76 km (47 miles) south of Cairo on Sunday.
The state railway authority said a train travelling from Giza to Fayoum hit the back of another heading from Cairo to Aswan, derailing several carriages.
Images from the scene show the extent of the damage caused, with an extensively crushed carriage seen resting on top of another on the side of the tracks.
The cause of the collision is not yet known.
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President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi ordered a swift investigation and said anyone found negligent should be held accountable.
Those injured have been taken to nearby hospitals for treatment.
Emergency teams and cranes have been sent to the scene to clear the wreckage and restore train services to their normal schedule, the Egyptian Railway Authority said.