Second passenger train derails in Essex day after two injured in Lewes derailment
A Greater Anglia train has derailed near Wickford in Essex a day after two people were seriously injured in a derailment in Lewes, East Sussex.
A second train has derailed less than 24 hours after two passengers were seriously injured when a Southern Rail service came off the tracks in East Sussex.
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Just after 2pm on Thursday afternoon, a Greater Anglia train derailed on Friday near Wickford in Essex.
The PA News Agency said it is understood part of the train, reportedly the rear carriages, came of the tracks but has not overturned just south of Wickford station.
Major disruption is expected as a result of the incident and Greater Anglia has urged people not to travel between Shenfield and Southend Victoria until further notice as trains currently cannot run.
Routes affected include London Liverpool Street - Southend Victoria, as well as Wickford - Southminster.
Photos from the scene appear to show the train upright. There are currently no reported injuries.
Confirmed: Train Derailment between #wickford & #rayleigh on @greateranglia #derailment #train #essex https://t.co/UZRS0qn7sr pic.twitter.com/kkEvmpEeu9— ToonGambit (@ToonGambit) August 14, 2026
It comes after a major incident was declared by British Transport Police after three carriages ended up on their side, trapping passengers on board the Southern train near Lewes on Thursday afternoon.
Around 150 people had been on board the service from London Victoria to Eastbourne, which was evacuated.
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A spokesperson for BTP said on Friday: “Officers are currently on scene just south of Wickford railway station in Essex following reports that the rear carriages of a train have derailed in an upright position at 2.12pm today (14 August).
“We’re responding alongside paramedics and the fire service.
“There are currently no reported injuries.”
⚠Due to a problem currently under investigation between #Shenfield and Southend Victoria all lines are blocked.— Greater Anglia (@greateranglia) August 14, 2026
Train services running to and from these stations will be suspended. Disruption is expected until further notice.
More info👇🏽
In a statement, National Rail said: "There is a problem currently under investigation between Southend Victoria and Wickford, meaning that all lines are blocked.
"As a result, trains running between Southend Victoria and London Liverpool Street will be cancelled.
"Major disruption is expected to continue until approximately 18:00."