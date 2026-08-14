A second train has derailed less than 24 hours after two passengers were seriously injured when a Southern Rail service came off the tracks in East Sussex.

Just after 2pm on Thursday afternoon, a Greater Anglia train derailed on Friday near Wickford in Essex.

The PA News Agency said it is understood part of the train, reportedly the rear carriages, came of the tracks but has not overturned just south of Wickford station.

Major disruption is expected as a result of the incident and Greater Anglia has urged people not to travel between Shenfield and Southend Victoria until further notice as trains currently cannot run.

Routes affected include London Liverpool Street - Southend Victoria, as well as Wickford - Southminster.

Photos from the scene appear to show the train upright. There are currently no reported injuries.