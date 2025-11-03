Emergency services remain at the scene but the derailment is no longer being treated as a major incident

A police car is pictured near to where an Avanti West Coast train, travelling from Glasgow to London Euston sation, derailed, near Shap, north west England. Picture: Getty

By Alice Padgett

Four people have suffered minor injuries after a train derailed in Cumbria.

A total of 87 people were assessed by paramedics after the 4.28am Avanti West Coast service from Glasgow to Euston came off the tracks near the village of Shap on Monday morning. National Rail said the incident happened between Penrith and Oxenholme, affecting trains running between Carlisle and Preston. One passenger on board told LBC the train had "hit a landslide" causing the incident. Emergency services remain at the scene but the derailment is no longer being treated as a major incident. Read More: Major incident declared as passengers escorted from train after derailment in Cumbria Read More: Man, 32, charged with ten counts of attempted murder following Huntingdon train knife rampage North West Ambulance Service said: “We can now confirm that we have stood down from major incident status and are withdrawing resources from the scene. “Our colleagues have assessed a total of 87 patients, with only four suffering minor injuries. “No-one required further hospital treatment, and all were discharged from the nearby rest centre. “An operation remains in place with our partners as they continue to recover the scene.”

Passengers are pictured being off-boarded from the derailed rain and walking along a stretch of the track this morning. Picture: supplied

The train derailed between Penrith and Oxenholme Lake District. Picture: PA

British Transport Police said officers were called at 6.15am and passengers were safely escorted from the train. An Avanti West Coast spokesperson said: “At 06.10hrs today, 3 November, the 0428 Avanti West Coast service from Glasgow to Euston was reported to have derailed at Shap in Cumbria.“Our priority is the wellbeing of everyone who was board and getting them safely off the train. "We are assisting emergency services who are on the scene.“As a result, all lines are blocked north of Preston. "Please do not attempt to travel north of Preston today.“We’ll provide further information in due course, but it is likely there will be significant disruption to our network for a number of days.”

Network Rail have said they are investigating the derailed train. Picture: Network Rail

It comes as Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander told LBC a major incident had been declared, explaining: "I have been informed of this incident within the last half an hour or so. "I know that a major incident has been stood up. There are no reported injuries. "We will work swiftly to make sure that people can get off the train safely.

Passengers have been taken to the nearby Shap Wells Hotel. Picture: LBC

"I will be remaining in constant touch with the train operating company and the railway accident investigation branch." "We will work swiftly to make sure that people can get off the rain safely. I will be remaining in constant touch with the train operating company" National Rail said: "Major disruption between Carlisle and Preston expected until the end of the day. "A derailed train between Penrith and Oxenholme means all lines are blocked. Trains running between Carlisle and Preston may be delayed by up to 120 minutes or cancelled." It comes as a North West Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "Following reports of a train derailment near Shap in Cumbria, the trust has dispatched resources to the scene.