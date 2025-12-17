A report found the driver slept for less than normal the previous evening due to "childcare arrangements"

The driver was unable to break time. Picture: Network Rail

By Alex Storey

A train crashed into buffers at a busy London station after the driver fell asleep, an investigation has found.

The Southern Railway carriage collided with the barriers at London Bridge station on December 13 last year, causing minor damage. The driver, who has not been named, "experienced a microsleep due to fatigue" and slept for less than normal the previous evening due to "childcare arrangements," according to a report by the Rail Accident Investigation Branch (RAIB). The RAIB also noted he had been working on many of his scheduled rest days, which is said to have increased his risk of fatigue. Read more: PR firm 'harassed' worker with ADHD after boss called her 'disorganised' for missing meetings, tribunal rules Read more: Trains to get Union Jack-style makeover under nationalisation plans

The train collided with the buffers at London Bridge Station. Picture: Alamy

The train was travelling at 2.3mph when it hit the buffers on arrival at platform 12 shortly before 4pm. There was minor damage to the train and railway infrastructure, but no injuries were reported. Analysis of an onboard data recorder shows the train was travelling at 13.3mph when it entered the platform, and gradually reduced its speed. The driver applied the emergency brake when the train was three-and-a-half metres from the buffers, but it was too late to prevent a collision. The report found that he normally stayed in bed until 9am before an early afternoon start for work, but had to get up at 7.30am on the morning of the crash because of "unexpected changes in childcare arrangements at home." Investigators noted the driver recalled that when the train stopped at Crystal Palace station 26 minutes before the incident, he began to "feel tried" and recognised "the need to focus and remain alert." The report added: "Although aware that they were feeling tired, the driver felt able to continue the journey."