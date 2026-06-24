Train driver who died in Bedford crash 'went through red signal' moments before fatal collision
A train driver who died in a train crash near Bedford went through a red signal moments before the collision, the Rail Accident Investigation Branch said.
Listen to this article
Further details of the incident, released today, come as eight people remain in a critical condition in hospital.
Train driver Shaun Burton, 60, was killed and more than 100 injured after the East Midlands Railway (EMR) train collided into the back of another on the same line on Friday.
Mr Burton has been hailed as "a great stalwart of the local community" following his death.
It comes as passengers who left items on board two trains involved in a fatal crash in Bedfordshire are being asked to provide information in order for their possessions to be returned.
Read more: Eight people remain in critical condition after train crash near Bedford
Read more: Party-goer dies in ‘most brutal way’ at summer solstice rave at stone circle - as police begin murder investigation
British Transport Police (BTP) said it has “carried out extensive searches of the affected trains and recovered a significant amount of passenger property”.
The items have been moved to an East Midlands Railway (EMR) storage facility ready to be returned.
Passengers are asked to contact BTP with their contact information and details about what they left.
BTP said: “We will continue to conduct more searches as carriages are removed from the site throughout the week, so we can ensure that no items remain.
“We’re now working to safely return property to passengers, as well as making sure that we have spoken to everyone who was on the trains as part of our investigation.”
Anyone wanting property to be returned is asked to text BTP on 61016, or call 0800 405040, using the reference 668 of June 20.
Their information will be passed on to EMR, who will make the arrangements.
More to follow.