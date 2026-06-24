A train driver who died in a train crash near Bedford went through a red signal moments before the collision, the Rail Accident Investigation Branch said.

Further details of the incident, released today, come as eight people remain in a critical condition in hospital.

Train driver Shaun Burton, 60, was killed and more than 100 injured after the East Midlands Railway (EMR) train collided into the back of another on the same line on Friday.

Mr Burton has been hailed as "a great stalwart of the local community" following his death.

It comes as passengers who left items on board two trains involved in a fatal crash in Bedfordshire are being asked to provide information in order for their possessions to be returned.

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