Aslef, which represents more than 23,000 train drivers, has threatened industrial action over the lack of “care and wellbeing” for their members

Aslef, who represent more than 23,000 train drivers, have threatened industrial action over the lack of “care and wellbeing” for their members. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Riley

Britain’s trade union for train drivers, Associated Society of Locomotive Engineers and Firemen (Aslef), has accused operators and those in power of seeking to “back pedal” on workers’ rights, as a union boss tells LBC working conditions are “shocking and disgusting”.

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Aslef, which represents more than 23,000 train drivers, has threatened industrial action over the lack of “care and wellbeing” for their members. Speaking exclusively to LBC, General Secretary Dave Calfe, insisted “nothing’s off the table” when asked about the possibility of industrial action. “We’re not going to keep kicking the can down the road, the can’s hit the wall now and someone needs to do something” Calfe, who took over the Labour-affiliated union in January, claimed that some drivers “don't have access to toilets for 5 and a half hours”, warning of the “health implications” which can arise as a result. Read more: US issues warning to citizens in UK after suspected Iran ‘bomb plot’ as Streeting urges public to give police 'a bit of time' Read more: Healey pledges 'new age of industrialisation' as Labour backs British shipbuilding

“The industry as a whole doesn’t seem to be doing the right thing and taking care of their staff, their health and wellbeing”, saying that “shocking and disgusting” conditions are present within the rail sector and drivers are “fed up” The union launched its ‘Dignity for Drivers’ campaign in November 2024, calling for a maximum period of 4 hours without access to toilet facilities, drivers given autonomy to use loos based on personal need rather than management interference, as well as free sanitary products in the workplace. Dave Calfe said the campaign was a “red line” for the union after being “shocked” at the driver feedback he was receiving at the union. “Drivers taking towels to work, taking a change of clothes… receptacles that they use”.