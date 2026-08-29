Train drivers are to receive an above-inflation pay rise of 3.6%, including those who operate the London-Manchester line used by the Prime Minister.

Avanti West Coast and the Aslef union have agreed the deal, and is the first approved under the new Prime Minister, who frequently travels from the capital to work at No 10 North in Manchester.

The improvements to drivers' contracts go beyond the pay rise, with Aslef securing time-and-a-half pay on Sundays.

Alongside this, there will be a single-year wage increase of 3.6% - 0.7% higher than the latest inflation rate - and up to £720 for turning up to work on a fifth day of the working week, according to The Sunday Times.

The announcement comes after the union announced plans at the end of June to ballot members on whether to launch strikes in a dispute over pay.

The company operates services on the West Coast Main Line between London Euston and Glasgow Central, connecting the cities with Manchester, Liverpool and Birmingham.

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