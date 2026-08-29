Train drivers set to receive 3.6% pay rise, including those operating the No 10 North line
In the first deal agreed with Avanti West Coast under the new Prime Minister, Aslef secured improvements beyond a pay rise, including time-and-a-half pay on Sundays
Train drivers are to receive an above-inflation pay rise of 3.6%, including those who operate the London-Manchester line used by the Prime Minister.
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Avanti West Coast and the Aslef union have agreed the deal, and is the first approved under the new Prime Minister, who frequently travels from the capital to work at No 10 North in Manchester.
The improvements to drivers' contracts go beyond the pay rise, with Aslef securing time-and-a-half pay on Sundays.
Alongside this, there will be a single-year wage increase of 3.6% - 0.7% higher than the latest inflation rate - and up to £720 for turning up to work on a fifth day of the working week, according to The Sunday Times.
The announcement comes after the union announced plans at the end of June to ballot members on whether to launch strikes in a dispute over pay.
The company operates services on the West Coast Main Line between London Euston and Glasgow Central, connecting the cities with Manchester, Liverpool and Birmingham.
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An Aslef spokesperson said on Saturday: “Our job is to enhance our members’ terms and conditions and this deal, struck with Avanti West Coast and approved by the DFTO (Department for Transport Operator), has been accepted.”
A Department for Transport spokesperson said: “This Government has prioritised resolving the rail union disputes, improving services for passengers and saving hundreds of millions in lost revenue to ease the burden on taxpayers
“We are pleased to see Avanti West Coast work with Aslef to enable a fair and affordable settlement to keep Britain’s railways moving and prevent disruption for passengers.”
The agreement comes after members of the Aslef union were expected to vote within weeks on whether to walk out.
Avanti West Coast has been contacted for comment.