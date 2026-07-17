Train drivers on LNER are to vote on whether to strike in a long-running dispute over pay

LNER Azuma Train at London's Kings Cross Railway Station. Picture: Alamy

By Georgia Rowe

Train drivers on LNER are to vote on whether to strike in a long-running dispute over pay.

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Aslef trade union members at the state-run company, which runs services on the East Coast main line between London King’s Cross and Leeds, York, Durham, Newcastle, Berwick-upon-Tweed and Edinburgh Waverley, will be balloted in the coming weeks on whether to launch a campaign of industrial action. The union said it had reached an agreement after nine months of intensive talks, which led to a three-year productivity deal. Aslef said it had been told by the company that it did not have a remit to negotiate the package. General secretary Dave Calfe said: “The company’s failure to make a suitable offer is unacceptable and that’s why we are balloting our members for industrial action.” Read more: Drivers slapped with parking fines while queueing at petrol stations Read more: Southern Water fined £7million over illegal sewage dumping off Kent coast

ASLEF is the trade union group for train drivers. Picture: Alamy

Nigel Roebuck, Aslef’s organiser in the north east of England, said: “After nine months of talks, and after agreeing a package that benefits both our members and LNER, being told that third-party interference in the collective bargaining process has blocked the way forward is beyond disappointing. “The company’s passenger timetable is, yet again, dependent on goodwill and favours and endless overtime. Have they learnt nothing from recent history? “The timetable introduced in December 2025 had insufficient resources from day one.” An LNER spokesperson said: “We are continuing to meet with Aslef colleagues as we work together to try to reach an agreement.” A Department for Transport spokesperson said: “We have given LNER approval for a fair and affordable deal. "We know how frustrating disruption can be for passengers and strongly encourage the union to continue engaging constructively with LNER to reach a solution.”

It comes after a planned three-day strike by workers on Merseyrail was called off on Friday after an improved pay offer was made. Picture: Alamy