Police are appealing for witnesses after a man tried to set fire to a woman's hair on board a train.

The man, 37, boarded the train and sat behind the woman and attempted to set her hair alight multiple times, police said.

The passenger sitting next to the woman noticed and alerted her.

Police want to trace the passenger, who later spoke to the victim and was believed to be travelling with a woman.

BTP said in a statement: "Officers investigating an incident where a man attempted to set fire to a woman's hair on board a train are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

"On the 5.50pm service from Formby to Liverpool Central on Friday November 7 a man boarded the train at Waterloo.

"While sat behind the victim, he attempted to set light to her hair, multiple times.