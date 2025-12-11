Search for witness after man tried to set fire to woman's hair on train
Police are appealing for witnesses after a man tried to set fire to a woman's hair on board a train.
The man, 37, boarded the train and sat behind the woman and attempted to set her hair alight multiple times, police said.
The passenger sitting next to the woman noticed and alerted her.
Police want to trace the passenger, who later spoke to the victim and was believed to be travelling with a woman.
BTP said in a statement: "Officers investigating an incident where a man attempted to set fire to a woman's hair on board a train are appealing for witnesses to come forward.
"On the 5.50pm service from Formby to Liverpool Central on Friday November 7 a man boarded the train at Waterloo.
"While sat behind the victim, he attempted to set light to her hair, multiple times.
"The passenger sat next to the victim noticed and alerted her.
"The man disembarked at Bootle New Strand railway station.
"A 37-year-old man from Liverpool has been arrested on suspicion of common assault.
"Officers are appealing to the passenger who witnessed the incident to come forward.
"He later spoke again to the victim and was believed to be travelling with a woman, officers believe he may have information that could help their investigation."
Anyone with information is asked to contact BTP officers by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 657 of November 7.
Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.