The man was "constantly leaning on to the woman" and got closer, telling her "you’re magical" and grabbing her hair

David Stroud arriving at Highbury Corner Magistrates Court in north London. Picture: PA

By Alice Padgett

A train passenger who grabbed a young woman’s hair and asked “can I kiss you?” has been sentenced in the first conviction for harassment based on a person’s sex.

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David Stroud, 44, made sexually motivated comments to the victim on a train to London on April 3, two days after a new law came into force banning harassment because of a person’s sex. He pleaded guilty to harassing the woman at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court, which heard Stroud sat next to the woman, who was on the phone to her boyfriend at the time, on a train which left Hastings at about 8.50pm. The defendant, of Dartford, Kent, tried to make conversation with the woman, who attempted to ignore him as she was a lone female travelling, the court heard. He was “constantly leaning on to the woman” and got closer, telling her “you’re magical” and grabbing her hair, which the victim “perceived to be sexual”. In a statement, his victim said she now struggles to get on public transport because of the ordeal she suffered. Read More: US ‘anti-woke’ influencer admits assaulting woman at Tube station - as her partner denies racial abuse Read More: Idris Elba's wife Sabrina fumes after 'racist' interaction with woman who hit her car and asked 'where are you from?'

He became the first person to be convicted since law was changed on April 1 to outlaw sex-based harassment. Picture: PA

“David Stroud’s crime has impacted every part of my life,” she said. “I now struggle to get on public transport, especially trains, both alone and with friends. When I do travel, I’m on constant alert and I’m extra vigilant. “Women are used to this happening to them, whereas men are not. Some men may see this case and dismiss David Stroud’s actions as banter or just someone being drunk. “But they don’t have the same fears as women. We have to think about what streets we walk down and have to be constantly aware of the dangers of assault or harassment at the hands of men. “Everything women have to think about, men just don’t have to consider. On the train I was cornered by someone four times the size of me which is a really intimidating situation to be in.” The woman said she could smell alcohol on the defendant’s breath, the court previously heard.

London Bridge Station, where Stroud was arrested. Picture: Alamy

Stroud, a father-of-two, told the woman “you’re never going to find someone who loves your hair as much as I do”, and she replied: “I already have someone.” The woman’s boyfriend heard the comments over the phone and called the British Transport Police (BTP), who arrested Stroud at London Bridge station. While under caution Stroud, who had been on bail for a separate 22-month stalking campaign at the time, said: “It’s just banter, we had banter together, do you know what I mean?”, the court heard. He also said: “I’ve done nothing wrong to her.” The new offence, under Section 4B of the Public Order Act 1986, covers intentional harassment directed at someone because of their sex, including where perpetrators target women and girls in public places, including streets, parks and public transport. The 44-year-old father-of-two had previously pleaded guilty to the separate stalking campaign, the court heard on Tuesday.

He touched a woman's hair and said 'can I kiss you?' while sat next to her on a train from Hastings to London Bridge. Picture: PA