Rail operator introduces £86 fine in clampdown on passengers playing music out loud
A train line is set to be the first to introduce a controversial £86 fine on passengers listening to music out loud as part of new "etiquette guidelines".
Irish Rail is set to impose the hefty fine on people playing music aboard their trains in what the operator describes as an effort to make journeys “as enjoyable as possible” for passengers.
The crackdown is set to span a several areas widely considered to be anti-social, including playing music or videos out loud, vaping and passengers putting feet on seats.
Irish Rail Communications Manager Barry Kenny insisted train inspectors “have and will” issue penalties of €100 (equivalent to £86) if passengers fail to follow these guidelines.
Under the guidelines, passengers must always use earphones and "keep the volume low".
Speaking to The Journal, Kenny said: "It's very much based on what our customers want. When you’re travelling with us, you want to have an enjoyable journey."
It comes just months after the Liberal Democrats called for a ban on playing music out loud on public transport, suggesting that UK rail operators should issue fines of up to £1000.
Sir Ed Davey proposed the amendment to the bus services bill in June, with the rules brought in using railway bylaws.
The Lib Dems' home affairs spokesperson has said that so-called "headphone dodgers" have left people "dreading the daily commute".
It also follows Robert Jenrick's attempt at tackling fare evasion in London, after the Conservative MP attempted to tackle those travelling without tickets.