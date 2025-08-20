A train line is set to be the first to introduce a controversial £86 fine on passengers listening to music out loud as part of new "etiquette guidelines".

Irish Rail is set to impose the hefty fine on people playing music aboard their trains in what the operator describes as an effort to make journeys “as enjoyable as possible” for passengers.

The crackdown is set to span a several areas widely considered to be anti-social, including playing music or videos out loud, vaping and passengers putting feet on seats.

Irish Rail Communications Manager Barry Kenny insisted train inspectors “have and will” issue penalties of €100 (equivalent to £86) if passengers fail to follow these guidelines.

Under the guidelines, passengers must always use earphones and "keep the volume low".

