A forensic investigator on the platform by the train at Huntingdon train station in Cambridgeshire, after a number of people were stabbed on the train on Saturday. Two people have been arrested after British Transport Police were called to the incident. Picture: PA Images/Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

A train passenger who fled a knifeman aboard a London-bound train feared the attacker may be a suicide bomber, a court has heard.

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Milan Campion, who was on the LNER train that was stopped at Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire on November 1 last year, said he heard people shout “there’s a guy with a knife”. The attack, which took place last year, saw 10 people stabbed when a knifeman made his way through several carriages, forcing the train to divert to Huntingdon. In a video-recorded police interview played at Cambridge Crown Court on Monday, he said: “There was a big chain of us running down the aisle shouting to follow us.” He said he “thought it might have been a suicide bomber so I need to get as far away as possible to maximise your chance of survival if it goes off”. Mr Campion said the fleeing passengers “ended up at some catering bit” of the train, and some people tried to use items of luggage to shield themselves. Read more: Russell Brand sentencing LIVE: Rape victim describes 'never-ending' trauma - as disgraced star faces jail Read more: Suspected gunman dies in hospital after six killed in Krakow shooting

Court artist sketch by Elizabeth Cook of Anthony Williams appearing at Cambridge Crown Court, charged with 10 counts of attempted murder, one count of actual bodily harm and one count of possession of bladed article. Picture: PA Images/Alamy

He said he saw a man “slashing” with a knife, adding: “It was quite slow slashing, almost like ‘stay away’. “It didn’t really look like he wanted to do anything, to be honest with you.” He said there were “breaks when he wasn’t slashing and he was just standing there holding a knife shouting”. Mr Campion said he shouted to the knifeman “it’s not worth it”. “He just looked angry, you could see the anger in his eyes,” the witness said. He told the police he came to the conclusion the attacker “wasn’t of sound mind”. Anthony Williams, 33, denies attempting to murder 10 people on the LNER train. He also denies the attempted murders of three people in Peterborough on October 31 and of a 17-year-old boy at Pontoon Dock DLR station in London in the early hours of November 1.

Police on the platform by the train at Huntingdon station in Cambridgeshire, after a number of people were stabbed. Picture: PA Images/Alamy