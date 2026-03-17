Train passengers who buy tickets with railcard discounts will be required to pass additional checks as part of a Government crackdown on fare dodging.

The Department for Transport (DfT) said the introduction of "simple validation" will save about £20 million a year in lost revenue.

Under the trials - expected to begin in the second half of 2026 - passengers in Britain who buy a discounted ticket from a machine will be asked to scan their railcard or enter details such as its number and their name.

Those using a website or app with a registered account will only need to input the information once, enabling it to be automatically checked during future transactions.

It comes after the decision to tighten refund rules for flexible tickets, aimed at ending abuse which costs about £40 million annually.

Off-Peak and Anytime tickets purchased from the start of next month will only be refundable up to 11.59pm the day before they become valid for travel, unless services are disrupted.

Retailers will also consider claims from ticket-holders unable to travel because of exceptional circumstances such as medical emergencies.

Currently, no reason needs to be given to obtain a refund by returning unused tickets to the place of purchase within 28 days of their expiry date.

This is designed to tackle so-called refund abuse, which refers to claims for tickets that have been used but not scanned or stamped.

The DfT also announced that claiming compensation for disrupted services will become quicker and easier.

Passengers will be able to claim payouts through the Delay Repay scheme directly from wherever they buy their ticket, whereas currently applications can only be processed by the relevant train operator.