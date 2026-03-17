Train passengers who buy tickets with railcard face major changes in crackdown on fare dodging
Train passengers who buy tickets with railcard discounts will be required to pass additional checks as part of a Government crackdown on fare dodging.
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The Department for Transport (DfT) said the introduction of "simple validation" will save about £20 million a year in lost revenue.
Under the trials - expected to begin in the second half of 2026 - passengers in Britain who buy a discounted ticket from a machine will be asked to scan their railcard or enter details such as its number and their name.
Those using a website or app with a registered account will only need to input the information once, enabling it to be automatically checked during future transactions.
It comes after the decision to tighten refund rules for flexible tickets, aimed at ending abuse which costs about £40 million annually.
Off-Peak and Anytime tickets purchased from the start of next month will only be refundable up to 11.59pm the day before they become valid for travel, unless services are disrupted.
Retailers will also consider claims from ticket-holders unable to travel because of exceptional circumstances such as medical emergencies.
Currently, no reason needs to be given to obtain a refund by returning unused tickets to the place of purchase within 28 days of their expiry date.
This is designed to tackle so-called refund abuse, which refers to claims for tickets that have been used but not scanned or stamped.
The DfT also announced that claiming compensation for disrupted services will become quicker and easier.
Passengers will be able to claim payouts through the Delay Repay scheme directly from wherever they buy their ticket, whereas currently applications can only be processed by the relevant train operator.
Online ticket retailer Trainline recently estimated that passengers are missing out on more than £80 million per year in compensation for delayed journeys because access to so-called "one-click" claims is limited to those who purchase tickets directly from operators rather than independent retailers.
The DfT said compensation claims systems used by 14 different operators will be merged to end "confusion and frustration".
The changes will be made under Great British Railways (GBR), an upcoming public sector body that will oversee Britain's rail infrastructure and train operation. It is expected to be operational by the end of the year at the earliest.
Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander said: "Using the railway will be simpler and more reliable under Great British Railways.
"When services are delayed, passengers should be able to easily claim the compensation they're owed.
"These necessary changes will ensure people can claim Delay Repay compensation more quickly and the industry can invest taxpayers' money in the things that really matter for passengers: freezing fares and delivering train and station upgrades, rather than losing out to fare dodgers and fraud."
Jacqueline Starr, chief executive of industry body the Rail Delivery Group, said: "It's important that customers can claim compensation when their journey is disrupted, and Delay Repay is there to make sure customers can receive money back when delays happen.
"The Government's plan to develop a consolidated Delay Repay service will make it easier for all customers to request compensation, regardless of where they bought their ticket, with a more consistent process for reviewing and processing all claims."
Trainline chief executive Jody Ford said: "Wherever you buy your ticket, the focus must be on getting more people to choose rail.
"These future changes to Delay Repay have real potential to support that ambition and will be welcomed by millions."