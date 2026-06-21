Train services will be disrupted until June 28 following 'tragic and isolated' incident near Bedford
Experts are continuing to investigate the fatal train crash near Bedford in which 100 people were injured.
Network Rail has announced rail services will be disrupted until June 28 while a “complex recovery operation” begins to remove the damaged trains and carriages.
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The company described the collision, which killed a train driver and left nine in a critical condition in hospital, as a “tragic, isolated incident”.
Experts are continuing to investigate the fatal train crash near Bedford in which 100 people were injured.
The incident involved two East Midlands Railway (EMR) trains – with one smashing into the back of the other on the same line shortly after 5pm on Friday.
British Transport Police said more than 80 people were treated in hospital on Friday night, and as of Saturday morning, 28 remained in hospital.
Of the 100 victims, 11 people were very seriously injured, a further 32 were seriously hurt, and 57 others suffered minor injuries, the East of England Ambulance Service (EEAS) said.
British Transport Police confirmed the driver of of one of the trains was killed in the crash.
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“While investigations are still at an early stage, current indications are that this was a tragic, isolated incident,” said Ellie Burrows, Network Rail Eastern regional managing director.
“We are focused on the safe reopening of the railway and getting services running as quickly as possible.
“During this time, our message to passengers is clear – please expect disruption to services through this area for the majority of next week and only travel if absolutely necessary.”
The Rail Accident Investigation Branch (RAIB) said on Saturday that its inspectors continued to gather evidence at the scene.
“RAIB will conduct a full, independent safety investigation into this tragic accident.
"We will provide a further update in the coming days once we know more.”