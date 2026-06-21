Network Rail has announced rail services will be disrupted until June 28 while a “complex recovery operation” begins to remove the damaged trains and carriages.

The company described the collision, which killed a train driver and left nine in a critical condition in hospital, as a “tragic, isolated incident”.

Experts are continuing to investigate the fatal train crash near Bedford in which 100 people were injured.

The incident involved two East Midlands Railway (EMR) trains – with one smashing into the back of the other on the same line shortly after 5pm on Friday.

British Transport Police said more than 80 people were treated in hospital on Friday night, and as of Saturday morning, 28 remained in hospital.

Of the 100 victims, 11 people were very seriously injured, a further 32 were seriously hurt, and 57 others suffered minor injuries, the East of England Ambulance Service (EEAS) said.

British Transport Police confirmed the driver of of one of the trains was killed in the crash.

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