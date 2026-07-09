A man accused of a mass stabbing on a train in Cambridgeshire is due in court for a plea hearing.

Anthony Williams, 33, is charged with 10 counts of attempted murder after several people were stabbed on an LNER train from Doncaster to London on the evening of November 1 last year.

He is due to appear before Cambridge Crown Court on Thursday morning.

Williams, who said at an earlier hearing at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court that he is of no fixed abode, is also charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm over an alleged attack on a male police officer in custody.

He is also charged with possession of a bladed article on November 1.

Separately, Williams is charged with one count of attempted murder and possession of a bladed article over an incident at Pontoon Dock DLR station in London in the early hours of November 1, where a victim suffered facial injuries after being attacked with a knife.

At an earlier hearing, the case was joined together with a set of seven further charges, forming an indictment with a total of 21 counts.