The hero of Huntingdon: Algerian train worker, 48, who saved multiple lives during knife horror on train
The hero who saved multiple lives during the horror knife attack that unfolded on a train to London has been identified.
Listen to this article
Algerian Samir Zitouni, who is 48 and known to many as Sam, worked at LNER for over 20-years as a Customer Experience Host.
Mr Zitouni was injured while trying to protect passengers during the mass stabbing on Saturday's 6.25pm service from Doncaster to London King's Cross. He remains in a critical but stable condition.
David Horne, Managing Director at LNER, said: "In a moment of crisis, Sam did not hesitate as he stepped forward to protect those around him.
"His actions were incredibly brave, and we are so proud of him, and of all our colleagues who acted with such courage that evening. Our thoughts and prayers remain with Sam and his family. We will continue to support them and wish him a full and speedy recovery."
Mr Zitouni's family added: "We have been deeply touched by the outpouring of love and kindness shown to Sam, and by the many well wishes for his recovery.
"The care provided by the hospital and the support from his colleagues at LNER has been incredible. We are immensely proud of Sam and his courage. The police called him a hero on Saturday evening, but to us – he’s always been a hero."
Deputy Chief Constable Stuart Cundy, of British Transport Police (BTP), said CCTV from the train showed the man's actions "were nothing short of heroic and undoubtedly saved people's lives".
Four others people remain in hospital after the attack.
On Monday, Anthony Williams, 32, appeared at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court charged with 10 counts of attempted murder
Police are looking into claims Williams is 'linked to three other knife crimes' the day before.
This is a breaking story.