The hero who saved multiple lives during the horror knife attack that unfolded on a train to London has been identified.

Algerian Samir Zitouni, who is 48 and known to many as Sam, worked at LNER for over 20-years as a Customer Experience Host.

Mr Zitouni was injured while trying to protect passengers during the mass stabbing on Saturday's 6.25pm service from Doncaster to London King's Cross. He remains in a critical but stable condition.

David Horne, Managing Director at LNER, said: "In a moment of crisis, Sam did not hesitate as he stepped forward to protect those around him.

"His actions were incredibly brave, and we are so proud of him, and of all our colleagues who acted with such courage that evening. Our thoughts and prayers remain with Sam and his family. We will continue to support them and wish him a full and speedy recovery."