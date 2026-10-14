All the train services not running this weekend as RMT union plans strike
Chiltern Railways apologises to customers affected by union's walkout
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Only one train line will be affected by industrial action this weekend after a union downscaled its strike proposal.
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Rail, Maritime and Transport Union (RMT) will now only strike on Saturday to affect some Chiltern Railways services.
It will no longer carry out a strike on October 18 and 25, as planned for Trans Pennine Express, according to Trainline.
RMT has already held one strike this month and is set to go ahead with another walkout and has accused Chiltern of "refusing to provide guarantees over the safety-critical role of the second person on board proposed East West Rail services".
Chiltern Railways said: "We expect to operate the vast majority of our services, limiting the impact on customers. We're sorry if this industrial action affects your journey."
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RMT general secretary Eddie Dempsey said: "The driver-only operation proposed on East West represented a significant risk to safety and the current Train Manager roles at Chiltern.
“RMT members have voted overwhelmingly to take a principled stand against the watering down of safety on the rail network.
“It is time that Chiltern management took our members' concerns seriously."
LBC has contacted the Department for Transport for comment, but none had been received at the time of writing.