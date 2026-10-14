Only one train line will be affected by industrial action this weekend after a union downscaled its strike proposal.

Rail, Maritime and Transport Union (RMT) will now only strike on Saturday to affect some Chiltern Railways services.

It will no longer carry out a strike on October 18 and 25, as planned for Trans Pennine Express, according to Trainline.

RMT has already held one strike this month and is set to go ahead with another walkout and has accused Chiltern of "refusing to provide guarantees over the safety-critical role of the second person on board proposed East West Rail services".

Chiltern Railways said: "We expect to operate the vast majority of our services, limiting the impact on customers. We're sorry if this industrial action affects your journey."

Read also: ‘Brexit reset is coming!’ Burnham vows to strike fresh EU deals worth £10billion as he declares status quo ‘not good enough’