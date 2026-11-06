Train tracks killer who bragged after attacking student to be sentenced
Donaldson had chased the victim onto the tracks and stabbed him in the chest, abdomen and thigh after a fight broke out on the platform
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A train tracks killer who bragged “I stabbed him fully” after attacking an accounting student on a railway will be sentenced on Friday.
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In April, Dino Donaldson, 22, was found guilty of murdering Anojan Gnaneswaran, 21, at Strawberry Hill station in Twickenham, south-west London, on January 8 2024.
Donaldson had chased the victim onto the tracks and stabbed him in the chest, abdomen and thigh after a fight broke out on the platform between two groups of men over a drug deal of £50 for 10 MDMA tablets.
Mr Gnaneswaran was pronounced dead at the scene.
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Less than an hour later, Donaldson was caught on CCTV on a night bus smiling and laughing.
He was also recorded on the audio of a doorbell camera saying: “I stabbed him through the back bro, I stabbed him fully. I watched it and I felt it go in him, yeah.”
He was found by police hiding in a cupboard when officers came to arrest him at his home on January 11 2024.
Police found 74 wraps of crack and heroin in his bedroom with a street value of more than £1,000.
Donaldson, of Ealing, west London, will return to the Old Bailey on Friday to be sentenced by Judge Angela Rafferty KC.
Previously, Mr Gnaneswaran’s family paid tribute to a “much-loved son and brother”.
In a statement issued through British Transport Police, they said: “Anojan was in his third year at university studying accounting and finance, and he was so excited for his future.
“He excelled at all sports and had achieved first-dan black belt in karate – he competed in the World and European championships in karate, and we will all miss him so much.”
On Donaldson’s conviction, British Transport Police Detective Chief Inspector Paul Attwell had said: “What started as an argument over a drug deal ended in a young man’s life being cut short by a remorseless thug.
“Donaldson showed his true colours as a coward by arming himself with a knife that night. His cowardice has continued by never accepting responsibility and admitting his crime – thankfully the jury saw through his lies.”