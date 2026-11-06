Donaldson had chased the victim onto the tracks and stabbed him in the chest, abdomen and thigh after a fight broke out on the platform

Footage on the N87 night bus of Dino Donaldson laughing and smiling less than an hour after Anojan was pronounced dead. Picture: British Transport Police/PA Wire

By Rebecca Henrys

A train tracks killer who bragged “I stabbed him fully” after attacking an accounting student on a railway will be sentenced on Friday.

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In April, Dino Donaldson, 22, was found guilty of murdering Anojan Gnaneswaran, 21, at Strawberry Hill station in Twickenham, south-west London, on January 8 2024. Donaldson had chased the victim onto the tracks and stabbed him in the chest, abdomen and thigh after a fight broke out on the platform between two groups of men over a drug deal of £50 for 10 MDMA tablets. Mr Gnaneswaran was pronounced dead at the scene. Read more: Russell Brand 'monitored around the clock' on first night behind bars in high security jail Read more: Trump teases 'big, beautiful agreement' on Ukraine which 'might involve all of Europe'

Dino Donaldson, who has been found guilty at the Old Bailey of murdering accounting student Anojan Gnaneswaran. Picture: British Transport Police/PA Wire

Less than an hour later, Donaldson was caught on CCTV on a night bus smiling and laughing. He was also recorded on the audio of a doorbell camera saying: “I stabbed him through the back bro, I stabbed him fully. I watched it and I felt it go in him, yeah.” He was found by police hiding in a cupboard when officers came to arrest him at his home on January 11 2024. Police found 74 wraps of crack and heroin in his bedroom with a street value of more than £1,000. Donaldson, of Ealing, west London, will return to the Old Bailey on Friday to be sentenced by Judge Angela Rafferty KC. Previously, Mr Gnaneswaran’s family paid tribute to a “much-loved son and brother”.

Body cam footage of Dino Donaldson being arrested by police officers at his home address on 11 January. Picture: British Transport Police/PA Wire