Train passengers are being urged to only travel if necessary by some operators on Thursday as services will be disrupted because of hot weather.

Chiltern Railways and East Midlands Railway issued alerts to “only travel if essential”.

Other operators will either run a reduced timetable or are warning about the potential for short-notice cancellations.

Northern said it will run fewer trains than normal on some routes in the North West and Yorkshire on Thursday because of the extreme heat.

It told passengers that high temperatures “increase the risk of issues on the railway and with the reliability of our trains”, which means it must make adjustments to its usual timetable “to keep trains running”.

Heat-related issues that can affect the railway include buckled rails, sagging overhead electric wires and lineside fires.

Steel rails can exceed 50C when the air temperature is 30C.

Read More: Sixth UK heatwave to hit these UK locations the hardest

Read More: Burnham to chair emergency Cobra meeting as UK braces for 38C heat