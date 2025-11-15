Hero train worker who saved multiple lives during mass knife attack discharged from hospital
A heroic train worker who saved multiple lives during a mass knife attack has been discharged from hospital.
Samir Zitouni, known as Sam, was working on board the London North Eastern Railway (LNER) train from Doncaster to London when the attack happened in Cambridgeshire on November 1.
The Algerian national had been in a critical condition having suffered multiple injuries, and thanks to efforts of medical staff will now continue his recovery at home.
In a statement, his family said: “We are so grateful for the outpouring of support from the public, and very touched by all the kind words about Sam’s brave actions on the night of the attack.
“While we are really happy to have him home, he still has a significant recovery ahead and we would now like to be left in privacy to care for him as a family.”
LNER said the 48-year-old, who has worked for the firm for more than 20 years, has been credited with helping to save multiple lives after passengers came under threat.
Mr Zitouni reportedly used a frying pan from the kitchen to confront the knifeman, allowing passengers to escape.
A GoFundMe page for the hero worker has raised over £67,000.
The attack is understood to have started shortly after the train left Peterborough station.
Passengers pulled the emergency alarms on the LNER service.
Train driver Andrew Johnson, who served in the Royal Navy for 17 years, contacted a signaller and requested an unscheduled stop at Huntingdon station.
Mr Zitouni was among 11 patients treated at the hospital for injuries sustained during the attack.
Earlier this month, Anthony Williams, 32, appeared at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court charged with 10 counts of attempted murder.
BTP gave Williams's address as Langford Road, Peterborough.
He was remanded into custody to appear at Cambridge Crown Court on December 1.
He was also charged with one count of ABH (Actual Bodily Harm), and one count of possession of a bladed article.
Police are looking into claims Williams is 'linked to three other knife crimes' the day before.
Separately, Williams is charged with one count of attempted murder and possession of a bladed article over an incident at Pontoon Dock DLR station in London in the early hours of Saturday, where a victim suffered facial injuries after being attacked with a knife.
He allegedly used a “large kitchen knife” in both attacks, according to court documents.
The investigation by British Transport Police into the train attack will include the stabbing of the 14-year-old and the incident at the barber’s shop.
'Incredibly brave'
David Horne, Managing Director at LNER, previously said: "In a moment of crisis, Sam did not hesitate as he stepped forward to protect those around him.
"His actions were incredibly brave, and we are so proud of him, and of all our colleagues who acted with such courage that evening.
"Our thoughts and prayers remain with Sam and his family. We will continue to support them and wish him a full and speedy recovery."