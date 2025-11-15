A heroic train worker who saved multiple lives during a mass knife attack has been discharged from hospital.

Samir Zitouni, known as Sam, was working on board the London North Eastern Railway (LNER) train from Doncaster to London when the attack happened in Cambridgeshire on November 1.

The Algerian national had been in a critical condition having suffered multiple injuries, and thanks to efforts of medical staff will now continue his recovery at home.

In a statement, his family said: “We are so grateful for the outpouring of support from the public, and very touched by all the kind words about Sam’s brave actions on the night of the attack.

“While we are really happy to have him home, he still has a significant recovery ahead and we would now like to be left in privacy to care for him as a family.”

LNER said the 48-year-old, who has worked for the firm for more than 20 years, has been credited with helping to save multiple lives after passengers came under threat.

Mr Zitouni reportedly used a frying pan from the kitchen to confront the knifeman, allowing passengers to escape.