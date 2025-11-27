Maryam Ilyas used force computers to access confidential information about operations on her partner

Maryam Ilyas had already resigned before her disciplinary hearing held on Wednesday. Picture: Facebook

By Alex Storey

A trainee police officer has been banned from the job for life after she passed on information to her drug dealer boyfriend.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Maryam Ilyas was working for West Yorkshire Police when she accessed force computers to access confidential data and inform her criminal partner about an operation focused on him. It was found that the 20-year-old had used the systems to search for details about the male on three occasions between March and May 2025. Ms Ilyas resigned ahead of her disciplinary hearing, but a panel ruled that she would have otherwise been sacked. Read more: NHS doctor suspended for 15 months over series of 'anti-Semitic and pro-terrorism' comments Read more: Son of British couple imprisoned in Iran says Government not doing enough to help free them

Her links to the man were flagged when officers found messages between the pair, including chats about drugs, after he was arrested in June. The hearing was told that Ms Ilyas failed to notify the force of their relationship when she was recruited in June 2024, and in January, she told investigators she was "unaware of his criminal history." Catherine Hankinson, the force's former deputy chief constable, ruled that messages indicated an "existing relationship" up to July 2025. Ms Hankinson said the officer's conduct had been "repeated," "sustained" and "intentional." "The public rightly expect police officers to act with honesty and integrity," Ms Hankinson added.