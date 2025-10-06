Trainee teachers to get up to £31k tax free to train in STEM subjects. Picture: Alamy

By Rebecca Henrys

People who train to teach certain subjects next year will be able to access bursaries and scholarships worth up to £31,000 tax free, the Department for Education (DfE) has announced.

Bursaries and scholarships will continue to be available in 2026/27 for those who train to teach in subjects such as physics, chemistry, maths and computing as part of the Government's efforts to tackle teacher shortages. People who train to be teachers through further education routes will be able to access £31,000 for key STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) shortage subjects, and £10,000 for training to teach English. Those training in colleges will also be able to access £15,000 to train as a specialist in special educational needs and disabilities (SEND). The department will further offer schools up to £29,000 to cover the cost of training apprentices in maths, chemistry, physics and computing, and £20,000 to train apprentices in modern foreign languages. This is the first time funding for the Postgraduate Teaching Apprenticeship will match teacher training incentives in all subjects, the DfE said.

Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson makes a speech during the Labour Party Conference this week. Picture: Alamy

The DfE has offered training bursaries to cover some or all of teacher training costs since 1986 for qualifying graduates. For example, those with a first class degree have been able to access more than £20,000 to train to teach chemistry, maths, physics or computing since 2014/15. Education secretary Bridget Phillipson said the Government has already begun to see more teachers accepting training places. “But there is more to do, and we need talented people with the passion and drive to inspire the next generation – working their magic, making school a place pupils want to be, boosting outcomes and transforming the lives of our young people,” she added. Schools have been facing challenges for several years in both recruiting and retaining teachers – particularly in subjects such as physics and maths. For 2024/25 the department recruited only 62 per cen of the trainee teachers it aimed for for secondary subjects, though projections from the National Foundation for Educational Research (NFER) suggest this is likely to increase to 85 per cent for 2025/26.

Teenage Students Listening To Male Teacher In Classroom. Picture: Alamy