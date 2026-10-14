Quarter of training doctors feel ill prepared for next steps as 'services are under pressure'
A new report highlights a survey of more than 1,000 UK resident doctors which found that only 26% felt prepared for the next step in their career
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Education for doctors in training is “too often treated as something that can be postponed or cancelled when services are under pressure”, leading medics have said.
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The Royal College of Physicians said that postgraduate medical training needs to be “reformed”.
The College said that “years of underinvestment in medical education, eroded learning opportunities and inadequate accountability for training quality risk undermining patient care”.
A new report highlights a survey of more than 1,000 UK resident doctors which found that only 26% felt prepared for the next step in their career.
Just two-thirds (65%) of medics in training who took part in the poll said they expected to remain working in the NHS in five years’ time, with experts saying this highlights the “risks to both training and workforce retention if reform is not delivered”.
The report warns that patient safety is “directly influenced” by the quality of doctor training.
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Good training “reduces the risk of unintended harm through errors, misdiagnosis, delayed treatment and unnecessary interventions,” the authors said, adding: “Investment in resident doctor training is therefore a high-value critical enabler of safe and efficient care.”
The College said that the quality of medical training should be measured and scrutinised in a similar way to NHS finances, operational performance and patient safety.
RCP president, Professor Mumtaz Patel, said: “High-quality medical training is fundamental to safe, effective patient care.
“Yet education is still too often treated as something that can be postponed or cancelled when services are under pressure. That is a false choice.
“We know what good medical training looks like. What has been missing is clear ownership and accountability for delivering it. Training quality must become as visible and consequential as the financial, operational and patient-safety measures against which NHS organisations are already held to account.”