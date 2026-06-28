Donna Ockenden warned midwife training has not kept pace with the increasingly complex needs of today's mothers

Donna Ockenden made the comments days after publishing a major review uncovering failures at Nottingham University Hospitals (NUH) NHS Trust. Picture: Alamy

By Issy Clarke

Midwives training as nurses first is "absolutely" worth considering, the author of the inquiry into the biggest childbirth scandal in NHS history has said.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

While the UK is not the only country offering direct entry into the midwife profession, many others - including the USA, Australia and Spain - require prior nursing training. Ms Ockenden told the Times: “I trained in a very different system. I was a registered nurse first. When nurses joined midwifery then, they had diverse backgrounds: they might have had intensive care experience, gynaecology experience, surgical experience.” She said returning to that system was something "absolutely worth considering", along with a comprehensive review of midwifery education. She added that maternity wards were often largely staffed by midwifes who had been in the profession for as little as a year to 18 months. Ms Ockenden warned that new mothers have more complex needs than in the past, but that midwife training has not kept pace to equip midwives with the skills to spot deterioration in mothers and infants early on. It comes after the publication of her report on Wednesday uncovering that hundreds of mothers and babies died or were harmed following 'systemic failures” at Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust.