Places are being offered by companies in industries including shipyards, construction and energy. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

Firms across the country have announced new training placements to mark national apprenticeship week.

Places are being offered by companies in industries including shipyards, construction and energy. Navantia UK, the new owner of Harland & Wolff, set out a plan to hire 500 industrial apprentices by 2030, starting with 90 to be recruited this year. The apprentices will be at the company's four shipyards - Appledore (Devon), Arnish (Isle of Lewis), Belfast and Methil (Fife). Jobs will vary from welding and pipe fitting to computer-aided design and administration. Read More: Today is the 2026 UCAS deadline but, what’s the best option, university, a gap year or an apprenticeship?

Technicians checking operations at Barry Power Station owned by Centrica. Picture: Alamy

Many of them will be working on the £1.6 billion Fleet Solid Support programme, building three supply ships for the Royal Navy. Centrica announced 500 new apprenticeships in 2026 as part of a two-year programme, including hands-on training in the latest low-carbon technologies including heat pumps, EV chargers, solar panels and battery storage. Apprentices will have access to four of Centrica's academies plus a new state of the art £35 million Net Zero Training Academy in Lutterworth, Leicestershire, opening in May. Chris O'Shea, chief executive of Centrica, said: "Creating the well-paid, unionised jobs needed to drive the energy transition is one of the biggest tasks facing our industry today. "That's why we're committed to hiring a new apprentice for every day of this decade and the 500 new roles announced today is part of that.