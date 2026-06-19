Passengers are feared seriously injured after two trains collided in the Bedford area.

Bedford hospital is reportedly expecting at least 50 casualties to arrive and had ordered “all hands on deck”.

Staff were also warned that fatalities could be expected.

Over 30 emergency service vehicles and an air ambulance responded following the crash. That includes at least five air ambulances which arrived and then left.

Firefighters are also at the scene, and the service has urged people to avoid the area.

Footage from the scene shows what appear to be two East Midlands trains that collided.

The incident has sparked travel chaos with trains at Luton station delayed and cancelled.

East Midlands Railway says emergency services are dealing with what's been described as an 'incident' between London St Pancras and Leicester.

It wrote on X: Train[s] are unable to run between London St Pancras and Leicester due to emergency service dealing with an incident."

British Transport Police said they are responding to reports of a “collision involving two trains” in the Bedford area.

Rail provider Thameslink said services between Bedford and Luton and told customers to cancel their plans.

The collision reportedly involved the 3.50pm service from Nottingham to St Pancras International and the 4.40pm Corby to St Pancras.

The train heading to Corby seemed to hit into the back of the Nottingham train.

A passenger wrote on Bluesky that the front of the train was fine but the third carriage came 'off the rails'.

They added: 'I'm ok with bloody legs and back impact. Others are not good. Sudden crash, no slowing down or horns. No warning.'No explosion, just stopped instantly.'

Another passenger wrote in a reddit forum: 'I was on the front intercity, we slowed to a stop fairly rapidly. While stopped the connect train went into the back of us. Quite a lot of injuries, but a lot of us walking off the train with only bruises'

More to follow.