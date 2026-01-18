At least 21 people have died and 100 more injured after two high-speed trains came off the tracks in Spain.

Read more: Ceasefire agreed in Syria as Kurdish forces fold into state control

Read more: Eight killed as series of avalanches hit Austrian mountains

The train, which was carrying 317 passengers, left the tracks and invaded the adjacent one, where it smashed into another service bound for Huelva that was passing at that moment.

Railway operator ADIF said the 6189 service, travelling between Malaga and Madrid, had derailed at Adamuz station, near Cordoba, at 7.40pm on Sunday evening.

The impact caused the first two units of the Huelva train to overturn, Spain's transport minister Oscar Puente said.

Mr Puente could not confirm the number of victims, but said the situation was "very serious".

It is is not currently known how many people remain trapped, but images show recuse teams working in the dark to help passengers escape the wreckage.

Carriages can be seen lying on their side, while evacuated passengers sit on the side of the tracks.

Iyro, the operator responsible for the derailed high-speed train heading to Madrid, confirmed on X that an accident had occurred on its service and said many of the passengers were able to walk away on their own after the accident.

"The service had departed from Málaga at 18:40 and, at the time of the incident, approximately 300 people were on board," said the statement.

"Iryo deeply regrets what has happened and has activated all emergency protocols."Spanish PM Pedro Sánchez said he is "very concerned" about the accident, while the Spanish royal family said it is following the incident "with great concern".

All high-speed train traffic between Madrid and Andalusia has been cancelled until Tuesday because of the incident.

Trains that were already in transit have been sent back to their places of origin.

The Minister of the Interior for Andalusia has activated its emergency protocol and an emergency command station has been set up at Adamuz.

The field medical facility, set up during emergencies, is triaging injured passengers, offering healthcare services and stabilising the injured before they are transferred to hospital.