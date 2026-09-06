Train services have resumed between London Paddington and Reading after a grass fire near a train track caused “major” disruptions.

Separately, National Rail said pre-planned engineering work between London Paddington and Burnham would close some lines on Sunday morning, with all lines between London Paddington and Ealing Broadway closed early in the morning.

In an update on Sunday morning, it said disruption to the Elizabeth Line, Heathrow Express and Great Western Railway (GWR) had ended.

The fire at Scrubs Lane in North Kensington caused an electricity supply failure which blocked all lines between Paddington and Heathrow, National Rail said on Saturday afternoon.

As a result of the works, Elizabeth line services will not run between London Paddington and Ealing Broadway until 7.40am.

After 7.40am on Sunday, Elizabeth line trains to and from Maidenhead and Reading will run to an amended timetable.

GWR services will also be impacted, with early morning trains rescheduled.

A reduced local service will also run between London Paddington and Reading/Didcot Parkway.

London Fire Brigade said six fire engines and around 40 crew members tackled the blaze near Scrubs Lane, North Kensington, where it was called at just after 4.10pm on Saturday.

It added that 380 passengers left stranded on an Elizabeth Line train were evacuated by the fire service and Transport for London (TfL).

Photos on social media showed large plumes of smoke rising from the Paddington area.

GWR reported on Sunday morning it was running a “good service” across most of its network after earlier disruptions.