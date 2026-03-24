Trainspotting: The Musical, adapted from the best-selling novel by Irvine Welsh, will make its West End debut this summer, it has been announced.

The award-winning Trainspotting franchise has previously been adapted for the stage but it will make its world debut as a musical when it launches in the West End in July.

Scottish actor Robbie Scott will take the stage in London this summer to star in the musical as Mark Renton, a heroin addict in Edinburgh navigating poverty, friendship and addiction alongside his dysfunctional peers.

Scottish author Welsh wrote the cult novel in 1993, which was later adapted into a 1996 hit film starring Ewan McGregor, Jonny Lee Miller and Robert Carlyle.

Award-winning author Welsh said: "This musical has a bigger, loudly beating human heart than either the book or the film.

"The various stage adaptations of Trainspotting have become acclaimed and moving theatrical experiences, and the soundtrack to the movie is obviously iconic.

"So it made sense to put the music and words together to create an explosive, provocative and entertaining show.

"People need to think about the world we're living in, and we offer that inspection, but they also really need to sing their hearts out and laugh their heads off - it's what being human is all about - and they'll be well served with this too."

Trainspotting: The Musical will feature music and lyrics written by Edinburgh-born Welsh and musician Stephen McGuinness.

The production, directed and developed by Caroline Jay Ranger, will also include popular tracks from the cult classic film.

It has been described as "the ultimate anti-musical" which also a moment, a manifesto and "who we are".

Trainspotting The Musical will open at London's Theatre Royal Haymarket on July 15, with tickets available at Trainspottingthemusical.co.uk