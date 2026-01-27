Traitors winner Rachel shares news of mum’s death after planning to use prize money to 'make memories' together
The winner of the latest season of The Traitors, Rachel Duffy, has announced the death of her mum aged 70 just days after the stunning season finale.
Ms Duffy shared the news to Instagram on Tuesday morning saying: "We are heartbroken to share the passing of our beautiful wee mummy.
"We kindly ask for privacy as our family grieves during this difficult time."
Last Friday, the 42-year-old from Newry, Northern Ireland, became the first female Traitor to win the game show, alongside Stephen Libby.
Throughout the series, Ms Duffy opened up about her mum Anne's battle with Parkinson's Disease and also dementia. Anne was diagnosed with Parkisons at the age of 47.
On the show, she said she planned to spend her prize money, more than £47,000, on a holiday to make memories with her mum and children.
Just a few weeks ago, Rachel shared an image of her mum holding up a T-shirt saying 'My daughter's a traitor.'
She captioned the image: "Anne is not only my motivation on The Traitors but my inspiration in real life.
"Mummy was just 47 when she was diagnosed with Parkinson's (4 years older than I am now) and now faces dementia but still amazes me and my family every single day.
"Everything she has done for me and my four siblings is nothing short of incredible.
"Sharing caring responsibilities over the years for her has been a privilege and we are so proud to call her our mum.
"She wanted to show off her T-shirt — so say hi and be kind or l might just murder you."