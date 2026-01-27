The winner of the latest season of The Traitors, Rachel Duffy, has announced the death of her mum aged 70 just days after the stunning season finale.

Ms Duffy shared the news to Instagram on Tuesday morning saying: "We are heartbroken to share the passing of our beautiful wee mummy.

"We kindly ask for privacy as our family grieves during this difficult time."

Last Friday, the 42-year-old from Newry, Northern Ireland, became the first female Traitor to win the game show, alongside Stephen Libby.

Throughout the series, Ms Duffy opened up about her mum Anne's battle with Parkinson's Disease and also dementia. Anne was diagnosed with Parkisons at the age of 47.

On the show, she said she planned to spend her prize money, more than £47,000, on a holiday to make memories with her mum and children.