Stephen Fry was "minutes away from suffering permanent brain damage" and even death after "whacking cocaine up his nose" according to comedian Ben Elton.

Sir Stephen Fry was recently voted off the first season of Celebrity Traitors. Picture: Getty

By Alex Nichol

Ben, co-writer of sitcoms Blackadder and Mr Bean, recently revealed that doctors had told him that Stephen had been "minutes away from suffering permanent brain damage – and not many more minutes away from death". The revelation comes after Stephen became one of the latest contestants to be voted off Celebrity Traitors despite being a Faithful.

Ben Elton and Stephen Fry have been close friends for years and worked together on TV classic Blackadder. Picture: Getty

Ben and Stephen have been close friends for years and Stephen starred in Blackadder when it was co-written by Ben and Richard Curtis. Ben, 66, recently recanted a dangerously close call during a late night boozing session: "It was that time of the night when you know that it’s time to pull the pin but you don’t and instead you open another couple of bottles. "We were drinking beer, which Stephen very rarely did, and for some reason he had some weird organic Belgian stuff which he thought we should try. We were smoking fags pretty copiously as we did in those days and, on top of that, Stephen was whacking cocaine up his nose. "I can say this because he’s been entirely forthright about it in his own memoir and, having admitted to doing it at Buck House, doing it with me is hardly a scandal. I have never been interested in hard drugs myself." In his new book What Have I Done? Ben said that he was set to call it a night when he realised that something was wrong with his friend.

"This was the early ’90s and Stephen was years and years away from his drug confessions." friend Ben Elton revealed. Picture: Getty