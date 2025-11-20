Under the proposals, venues such as hospital wards, gyms and leisure centres would be permitted to question a transgender woman’s use of a single-sex service based on how they look

The EHRC guidance states it is “a legitimate aim” to provide single-sex spaces in order to ensure “the safety of women or the privacy and dignity of women and/or men”. Picture: Getty

By Alice Padgett

Transgender people could be prevented from using single-sex spaces based on their appearance or behaviour, a leaked guidance document suggests.

The guidance, reported by the Times, was created nearly three months ago to help public bodies adhere to the controversial Supreme Court ruling in April that sex is defined by biology within the Equality Act. Reports also claim that some in Whitehall are concerned that Labour has not yet published the advice to avoid political backlash. Under the guidance, the EHRC suggests venues such as hospital wards, gyms and leisure centres would be permitted to question a transgender woman’s use of a single-sex service based on how they look, their behaviour , or concerns raised by others. If doubts remain, they could be excluded once operators have considered “relevant factors”. Many councils, NHS trusts, and businesses have continued to allow trans women to use women-only spaces, despite the Supreme Court ruling, with some saying they are waiting on the guidance before changing their policies.

Bridget Phillipson, Education Secretary, Minister for Women and Equalities. Picture: Alamy

The EHRC guidance reportedly states it is “a legitimate aim” to provide single-sex spaces in order to ensure “the safety of women or the privacy and dignity of women and/or men”. It is said to recommend organisations consider whether an alternative can be offered if someone is excluded — but acknowledges that may not always be possible. According to the Times, the guidance reads: “It may be that offering alternative arrangements is not reasonably possible […] this may be because of the type of service being provided, the needs of the service users, the physical constraints of any building, or because of the disproportionate financial costs associated with making those arrangements.” Earlier drafts are said to have suggested service providers could ask to see a birth certificate or gender recognition certificate (GRC) if they suspected someone was lying about their sex. The final version reportedly removes this, saying it would be “unlikely be proportionate or practical to ask for further evidence of a person’s sex”. Instead, the guidance is said to acknowledge there is “no type of official record or document in the UK which provides reliable evidence of sex”, noting people can change the sex recorded on passports and driving licences without a GRC. However, if there is “genuine concern about the accuracy of the response”, organisations may still exclude a transgender person. Any questioning should be done sensitively and information stored securely, the document reportedly says.

Baroness Kishwer Falkner in 2016. Picture: Alamy